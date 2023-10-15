CPH Chemie + Papier Holding (VTX:CPHN) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding (VTX:CPHN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = CHF114m ÷ (CHF678m - CHF209m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's ROCE Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at CPH Chemie + Papier Holding. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 381%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 20% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 31% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

In the end, CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 9.9% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

