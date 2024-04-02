CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's (VTX:CPHN) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at CPH Chemie + Papier Holding (VTX:CPHN) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = CHF83m ÷ (CHF598m - CHF121m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Forestry industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CPH Chemie + Papier Holding for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 95% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 26% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

