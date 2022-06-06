U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

CPHI China opens for international partnering after China rises in CPHI Index

·4 min read

The CPHI China Hosted Buyer Programme is empowering new partnering in China

SHANGHAI, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPHI & P-MEC China opens its online international partnering platform as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries in the country report strong underlying conditions and see increases in all categories of the most recent CPHI Pharma Index[1] – an annual score of each country's pharma industry strength – with its overall score rising by 7.2%, the largest increase of any nation.

The two-month digital partnering platform takes on increased importance with the postponement of the in-person exhibition until December (20th-22nd) 2022. CPHI & P-MEC China's online event opened on April 21st and will continue until June 30th 2022 and is designed to empower international companies by helping them pre-select new partners and begin discussions earlier.

"There is a great deal of interest for partnering in China, as discovery and manufacturing continue to grow and, of course, it remains the largest producer of pharmaceutical ingredients – so in the absence of an in-person event we knew we had to offer alternatives. In fact, to help our international attendees meet with the right contacts we also offer a Hosted Buyer Programme, with our teams taking a brief and selecting the best partners for any international buyer's needs. High quality partners are in great demand and we wanted to simplify process of nurturing new contacts," commented Laura Murina, Brand Manager at CPHI & P-MEC China.

China recorded the largest year-on-year gains in the CPHI Pharma Index[2] for 'solid dose manufacturing innovation', 'quality of bioprocessing' and 'API manufacturing' – with rises of 9.5%, 11% and 7.4% respectively – and international companies should anticipate the need to source partners much earlier as demand rises. Further fuelling competition for the best manufacturing partners is the increasing numbers of biotechs in the country and the MAH (Marketing Authorization Holder) programme.

The Virtual Expo Connect has been designed to help companies from around the globe meet with over 2,500 suppliers and prospective partners. The platform is flexible and allows registered users to either research suppliers themselves or to apply for the Hosted Buyer Programme. The virtual one-on-one meetings for hosted buyers can be held as soon as meetings are confirmed until when the platform closes on 30th June, with online connections available now. The programme is supported by a trained multilingual customer services team and has been specifically designed to help international audiences meet and match with domestic and regional suppliers. CPHI & P-MEC China is encouraging all international attendees to utilise its Hosted Buyer Programme.

In fact, the programme is a significant driver of new sourcing in the country and is used by many international companies: not only to meet partners immediately, but also, as a pre-selection tool to research a wider array of partners ahead of more detailed meetings later in the year.

Additionally, international audiences will be able to gain the latest insights and trends from across China via the Online Content Program with on-demand webinars, including sessions on 'China-EU Biotech/Medtech Market access' and 'Generic Drug Applications'. A weekly pharma news podcast, in association with PharmaVibe, will also be available for the attendees throughout the online event.

International attendees can register now for CPhI & P-MEC China 2022 Virtual Expo Connect here.

Murina emphasised the continued strength of Chinese Pharmaceutical industry adding: "China's pharmaceutical market continues to show great diversity and growth in the short and medium term, with manufacturers continuing to innovate new processes and products. Demand for partners is therefore incredibly competitive, and we would encourage anyone looking to work in China to take part in the online event and ensure they further advance the building of their local networks."

[1] https://www.cphi-online.com/the-cphi-annual-report-is-a-comprehensive-and-file124200.html

[2] Released in full January 2022

Notes to editors

About CPHI

CPHI is the leading global community for pharmaceutical professionals, hosting
a portfolio of digital and in-person connection opportunities across the whole pharma supply chain on a scale like no other

At the heart of Pharma

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

CPhI South East Asia (19-21 Oct  2022 at IMPACT, Thailand);  CPhI, ICSE, P-MEC, FDF, InnoPack Worldwide, BioProduction (01-03 November 2022 at Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt); CPhI & P-MEC India (29 November – 1st December 2022 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR – Delhi, India); CPhI & P-MEC China (20-22 December 2022 at SNIEC – Shanghai, China); Pharmapack Europe (1-2 Feb, 2023 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles - Hall 7.2, Paris); CPhI Japan (19-21 April, 2023 at the Big Sight Exhibition Centre – Tokyo, Japan); CPhI North America (25-27 April, 2023 at Pennsylvania Convention Center, United States),

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Yang
Jennifer.yang@imsinoexpo.com
+86-21-33392533

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cphi-china-opens-for-international-partnering-after-china-rises-in-cphi-index-301561646.html

SOURCE CPhI P-MEC China

