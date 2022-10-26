U.S. markets closed

CPI Aerostructures Receives $4.4M Order From Embraer for Engine Inlet Assemblies

CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
·1 min read
CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced that Embraer S.A. of Brazil (NYSE: ERJ) has placed several orders against a previously announced Long Term Agreement to manufacture engine inlet assemblies for the Embraer Phenom 300 business jets. These new orders will see deliveries continue through 2023.

“CPI Aero is proud to be part of the successful Phenom 300 program. Having produced inlet assemblies on this program for over 10 years, we have earned Embraer’s confidence in our capabilities and, based on the strong demand for the Phenom 300 business jet, we fully expect to continue serving this important customer beyond 2023,” stated Dorith Hakim, CPI Aero’s CEO & President.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contacts:

 

 

 

Investor Relations Counsel

CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

LHA Investor Relations

Andrew L. Davis

Jody Burfening

Chief Financial Officer

(212) 838-3777

(631)586-5200

cpiaero@lhai.com

www.cpiaero.com

www.lhai.com

 


