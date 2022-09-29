U.S. markets closed

CPI Aerostructures Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2022 Results

CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
·6 min read
CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021

  • Revenue of $18.9 million compared to $22.3 million;

  • Gross profit of $3.7 million compared to $3.6 million;

  • Gross margin of 19.3% compared to 16.1%;

  • Net income of $0.5 million compared to $0.6 million;

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.04 compared to $0.05;

  • Cash flow from operations of $0.3 million compared to $2.4 million.

Six Months 2022 vs. Six Months 2021

  • Revenue of $39.1 million compared to $53.1 million;

  • Gross profit of $7.1 million compared to $8.5 million;

  • Gross margin of 18.2% compared to 16.0%;

  • Net income of $0.5 million ($1.3 million excluding the first quarter severance accrual of $0.8 million) compared to $1.9 million;

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.04 ($0.10 excluding the first quarter severance accrual of $0.06) compared to $0.15;

  • Cash flow used by operations of $(2.1) million compared to $(2.5) million;

  • Debt as of June 30, 2022 of $24.6 million compared to $27.7 million as of June 30, 2021 (excluding the $4.8 million Paycheck Protection Loan that was forgiven by the Small Business Administration on July 1, 2021).

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (OTC Expert Market: CVUA) today announced financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022.

“Today we filed our second quarter 2022 results on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 and we are now current with our Securities and Exchange Commission reports. The Company believes the filing of this Form 10-Q will resolve the condition that led to NYSE American suspending trading in the Company’s common stock on the Exchange and its determination to commence proceedings to delist the common stock from the Exchange. We intend to request that the Exchange retract its delisting determination and resume trading of our common stock although there can be no assurance as to if or when the Exchange may do so,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.

Added Ms. Hakim, “During the second quarter we continued to on-board new programs with first deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our gross profit margin increased 320 basis points due to a 19% increase in revenues in our Aerostructures programs and improved performance in our Welding products. Finally, we continued to pay down our debt while generating positive operating cash flow.”

Concluded Ms. Hakim, “With a total backlog of $504 million as of June 30, 2022, we remain confident in CPI Aero’s long-term outlook and are looking forward to the opportunities ahead as we build on our reputation for high quality and reliable performance.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI Aero is also a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words “believes,” “will,” “outlook,” “looking forward,” ”opportunities ahead,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include the Company’s belief that the filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 will resolve the condition that led to NYSE American suspending trading in the Company’s common stock and its determination to commence delisting proceedings.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause future results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include, among other things, any delay in the filing of Securities and Exchange Commission periodic reports, adverse effects on the Company’s business related to the disclosures made in this press release or the reactions of customers or suppliers, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and the trading price and volatility of the Company’s common stock.

The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contacts:

 

 

 

Investor Relations Counsel
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Burfening
(212) 838-3777
cpiaero@lhai.com 
www.lhai.com

CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
Andrew L. Davis
Chief Financial Officer
(631) 586-5200
adavis@cpiaero.com 
www.cpiaero.com


 

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2022
(Unaudited)

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

2,626,061

 

 

 

$

6,308,866

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

4,846,553

 

 

 

 

4,967,714

 

Insurance recovery receivable

 

 

3,500,693

 

 

 

 

2,850,000

 

Contract assets

 

 

27,491,183

 

 

 

 

24,459,339

 

Inventory

 

 

3,587,781

 

 

 

 

4,028,925

 

Refundable income taxes

 

 

42,335

 

 

 

 

40,000

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

508,968

 

 

 

 

625,075

 

Total current assets

 

 

42,603,574

 

 

 

 

43,279,919

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

6,937,956

 

 

 

 

7,796,768

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,390,929

 

 

 

 

1,646,863

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

62,500

 

 

 

 

125,000

 

Goodwill

 

 

1,784,254

 

 

 

 

1,784,254

 

Other assets

 

 

325,854

 

 

 

 

372,741

 

Total assets

 

$

53,105,067

 

 

 

$

55,005,545

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

11,293,990

 

 

 

$

10,429,018

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

5,110,731

 

 

 

 

6,102,587

 

Litigation settlement obligation

 

 

3,600,000

 

 

 

 

3,003,259

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

5,027,832

 

 

 

 

5,122,766

 

Loss reserve

 

 

918,548

 

 

 

 

1,495,714

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

3,332,391

 

 

 

 

3,365,181

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

1,641,243

 

 

 

 

1,580,453

 

Income tax payable

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,165

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

30,924,735

 

 

 

 

31,104,143

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Line of credit

 

 

21,000,000

 

 

 

 

21,250,000

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

5,604,664

 

 

 

 

6,445,728

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

262,656

 

 

 

 

1,540,747

 

Total liabilities

 

 

57,792,055

 

 

 

 

60,340,618

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Deficit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,449,327 and 12,335,683 shares, respectively, issued and
outstanding

 

 

12,449

 

 

 

 

12,336

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

72,997,009

 

 

 

 

72,833,742

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(77,696,446

)

 

 

 

(78,181,151

)

Total Shareholders’ Deficit

 

 

(4,686,988

)

 

 

 

(5,335,073

)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit

 

$

53,105,067

 

 

 

$

55,005,545

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended  
June 30,

 

For the Six  Months Ended 
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

18,925,406

 

$

22,301,190

 

$

39,060,503

 

$

53,119,936

Cost of sales

 

 

15,265,716

 

 

18,704,588

 

 

31,966,204

 

 

44,603,246

Gross profit

 

 

3,659,690

 

 

3,596,602

 

 

7,094,299

 

 

8,516,690

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

2,697,392

 

 

2,677,688

 

 

5,835,049

 

 

6,068,494

Income from operations

 

 

962,298

 

 

918,914

 

 

1,259,250

 

 

2,448,196

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

438,437

 

 

293,685

 

 

767,045

 

 

588,174

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

523,861

 

 

625,229

 

 

492,205

 

 

1,860,022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

6,225

 

 

2,078

 

 

7,500

 

 

4,328

Net income

 

$

517,636

 

$

623,151

 

$

484,705

 

$

1,855,694

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per common share – basic

 

$

0.04

 

$

0.05

 

$

0.04

 

$

0.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per common share – diluted

 

$

0.04

 

$

0.05

 

$

0.04

 

$

0.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

12,439,000

 

 

12,188,197

 

 

12,401,281

 

 

12,086,299

Diluted

 

 

12,534,058

 

 

12,255,950

 

 

12,496,339

 

 

12,154,052


