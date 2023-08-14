CPI Card Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$115.0m (up 1.5% from 2Q 2022).

Net income: US$6.52m (up 6.0% from 2Q 2022).

Profit margin: 5.7% (up from 5.4% in 2Q 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$0.57 (up from US$0.55 in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

CPI Card Group Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 11%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 67%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.8% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.3% growth forecast for the Tech industry in the US.

Performance of the American Tech industry.

The company's shares are down 4.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - CPI Card Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

