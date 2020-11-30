CPI FIM SA reports financial results for the third quarter of 2020
Attachment
Attachment
The House will vote this week on the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. Will it lead to the delisting of Alibaba stock and other China stocks?
Zoom beats earnings expectations as the pandemic-driven service continues impressive performance.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 350 points amid Moderna coronavirus vaccine news Monday. Tesla jumped to more all-time highs.
It's been an impressive November for S&P 500 stocks. And the month served up another reminder of the power in picking top stocks.
I have read a few of your HelpMeRetire inquiries, and I have a situation that I can’t seem to find much information about when I read retirement planning guides. I am 60 years old, and my spouse is 45. Our living expenses aren’t extravagant, but we do like to travel.
President-elect Joe Biden announced Monday that he will nominate Janet Yellen, a former chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank, to be his Secretary of the Treasury.
Cannabis stocks continued their postelection rise from the ashes Monday, ahead of votes this week regarding decriminalization in the U.S. House of Representatives and the United Nations.
Nikola and GM revise the terms of their previous headline-grabbing deal.
Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. hit hard Monday, after Hindenburg Research took a swipe at the China-based electric vehicle and battery packs maker by alleging "fake sales" to undisclosed affiliates of the company.
Nikola scrapped plans to build the Badger electric pickup truck in a drastically scaled-down partnership deal with GM.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- There are only a few basic rules of investing: diversify, keep your costs low and probably most important, hang on when markets tumble occasionally. The last one is the trickiest. It’s not easy watching money vanish as the market plunges, particularly when many people, some of them highly respected, are carping about the end of the world, which invariably accompanies a market collapse.So it was when Covid-19 sent U.S. stocks into a tailspin in late February. The S&P 500 Index shed a third of its value in just more than four weeks, one of the steepest retreats on record, amid widespread chatter that the pandemic would plunge the U.S. into a long depression, wiping out whole industries and permanently damaging broad swaths of the economy.Hanging on to stocks through that chaos was no small feat, and amazingly, most investors managed to do it. Research firm Dalbar, which attempts to track investors’ moves into and out of mutual funds, concluded in a recent report that “the average investor’s appetite for equities has remained unchanged throughout the Covid crisis.” Vanguard Group, which oversees more than $6 trillion in assets, found that less than 0.5% of its retail clients and self-directed investors in its retirement plans panicked and moved to all cash between Feb.19, the market’s pre-coronavirus peak, and May 31.That’s a big change from previous meltdowns, most recently the 2008 financial crisis, when investors dumped stocks in droves. It seems to have finally sunk in that all crises pass and that the stock market eventually recovers, no matter how desperate things seem at the time. And true to form, the market recovered sooner than anyone expected. It shot higher in late March and surpassed its pre-Covid high in August, even as the coronavirus showed few signs of slowing. As it turned out, the recovery began roughly eight months before news arrived that a highly effective vaccine is in hand and will start to be distributed soon. That sounds about right. Those who dumped their stocks along the way, gambling that the market is poised for a long slump and would give them an opening to reenter at even lower prices, now face a hard choice. The market is up roughly 60% from its March low, so getting back in means coming to terms with a costly mistake. Say you had $100,000 in the market at the pre-coronavirus peak and sold roughly halfway down, recovering about $83,000. If you had stayed in the market, you would have roughly $107,000 today, or close to 30% more money than when you exited. That’s tough to swallow.But the alternative is worse. The temptation is to wait stubbornly for the market to revisit its lows, a day that may never come. During the financial crisis, the market turned sharply higher in March 2009, even though it was not yet evident that a collapse of the financial system would be averted. When the all-clear came several months later, the market had risen roughly 60% through October.Sound familiar? Investors who dumped their stocks during the financial crisis faced the same choice modern-day deserters do now. Those who jumped back in after the crisis eased in 2009 have more than tripled their money despite buying back at what must have seemed like an outrageous price at the time, while those who waited for the elusive ideal reentry are still waiting. There are countless other examples. With rare exception, when the market surges from the depths of a crisis, it’s a signal that it has moved on, even if some investors have not. Chances are, the market has moved on from Covid-19, and investors should, too. The next time — and yes, there will be a next time — investors are tempted to dump their stocks during a crisis, they should focus not on getting out but getting back in. That should clarify the wisdom of staying put. No one can anticipate the bottom in advance, which means that the reentry will either be too early or too late. And too early is unrealistic. If you’re tempted to run for the exit when the market is down 20%, you probably won’t be in the mood to buy when it’s down 30% or more. That leaves one alternative: buying late, which is the pickle some investors are in now. It’s best to avoid that quandary altogether by remaining invested.For now, those who got out should recognize that there will never be a better time to get back in, at least one that can be known in advance.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Nir Kaissar is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering the markets. He is the founder of Unison Advisors, an asset management firm. He has worked as a lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell and a consultant at Ernst & Young. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s stock rallied toward new highs Monday after the company's chief executive said she expects continued growth in the PC market after a pandemic boom and a better-than-seasonal first quarter in 2021 for the chip maker.
Among the Dow Jones stocks, Apple and Microsoft are among the top stocks to buy and watch in November 2020.
Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) or Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) stock would grow the most by 2025.About 67% of traders and investors said shares of Nio would grow more in the next five years.Nio Vs. XPeng Stock In the near-term, the Shanghai-based EV maker Nio continues to garner investor's attention given marked earnings growth.Nio reported above-consensus third-quarter results, thanks to strong deliveries and margin improvement. Revenues climbed 146.4% year-over-year and 21.7% sequentially $666.6 million. This compares to the year-ago revenue of $262.47 million. The company also issued a strong fourth-quarter outlook.Nearly 33% of respondents said Xpeng stock would grow more in the next five years. One reader from our study expressed confidence in XPeng's ability to establish itself as a leader in the emerging low-cost EV market.The respondent noted how "XPeng is going after the larger, lower cost market as a direct competitor to Tesla. Hence, they are likely to have the greatest 5 year opportunity as that huge market segment in China both grows and moves to EV.""A good compact low-cost EV product such as XPeng's lineup would also garner momentum in Europe and the US as those regions move more aggressively to EVs. Assuming they can continue to beat Tesla on price and offer comparable quality, XPeng could become the EV version of Kia when they first come to market," the respondent said.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Boeing Or Airbus Stock Grow More By 2025? * Will Oracle Or IBM Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Zoom Video reported Q3 earnings and revenue that topped consensus estimates but the size of its beat-and-raise quarter lagged earlier coronavirus pandemic-driven boom quarters. Zoom stock fell.
Advanced Micro Devices is breaking out over resistance on Monday. Here's how to trade the stock as the markets head into December.
Gold bulls remain under intense pressure at the first trading session of the week in London.
The so-called “universal charitable deduction” allows non-itemizers to claim a tax break of up to $300 when they file their taxes in 2021. Charitable donations are tax deductible, but taxpayers can only claim the deduction on their federal income taxes if they’re itemize the expenses that are eligible for deductions. Along with charitable donations, these expenses include medical expenses, mortgage interest and state and local taxes (up to $10,000).
Slack stock rose on a report Salesforce will announce its acquisition of the software maker late Tuesday. Salesforce stock fell amid views that the deal will require a large equity component.
The S&P 500 energy sector rose 27.5% last week on widespread expectations for a rebound in the global economy.