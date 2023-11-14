CPI inflation report live updates: Will price hikes slow in October?

Inflation is expected to slow in October, but a gauge that leaves out the volatile costs of food and energy likely didn’t budge, indicating how tough it’s been to curb prices.

The consumer price index, or CPI, report is forecast to show an inflation rate that is 3.3% higher than a year earlier - less than the 3.7% annual rate in September.

The inflation report will be released at 8:30 AM ET, Tuesday, November 14.

The CPI looks at how the average costs of particular products and services shift over time.

The report matters because the Federal Reserve uses it to determine price stability, and that in turn factors into whether the central bank will continue to raise interest rates to bring prices down.

Inflation will blunt Social Security COLA boost in 2024

Inflation will more or less cancel out the annual cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) in Social Security checks, seniors say, leaving many families struggling to keep up. Starting in January, more than 66 million beneficiaries will receive 3.2% more in their monthly checks, a bump that averages about $50.

COLA is meant to help Americans keep pace with inflation and maintain their standard of living. But many seniors say the Social Security hikes are falling short. For older adults, the biggest expense is health care.

Businesses are pressing for more tips to counter inflation

Tipping requests have exploded in the past couple of years, and inflation is one reason. After more than two years of rising consumer prices, businesses are feeling squeezed and looking to pass on expenses by requesting more tips for staff, experts say.

“Tipflation” takes many forms. Businesses prompt customers to leave large tips on checkout screens, or press for a tip on a takeout order, or calculate a tip on the after-tax amount, instead of the pretax total, or suggest a tip after adding an automatic gratuity to the bill.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CPI October 2023 live updates: Is inflation going to ease?