CPI report live updates: Inflation dips to 4.9%; core consumer price gains stay elevated

Inflation slowed for a tenth straight month in April as a continued moderation in grocery costs offset rising gasoline prices.

An underlying inflation measure that captures longer-lasting trends remained elevated.

Consumer prices increased 4.9% from a year earlier, down from 5% in March and a 40-year high of 9.1% last June, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index. That's the smallest yearly increase since April 2021. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.4% following a 0.1% increase in March.

What is the difference between core CPI and CPI?

Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items and capture longer-lasting trends, increased 0.4% from March following a similar rise the previous month. That lowered the annual increase from 5.6% to 5.5%.

The report reveals that the nation’s road back to normal inflation levels will be bumpy. Prices overall continued to post a strong increase from the previous month. Although goods inflation has been easing as COVID-related supply chain bottlenecks wind down, some items rose last month. Apparel prices increased and used car prices jumped after nine straight declines.

And while services prices are poised to pick up as Americans resume traveling and dining out more frequently, several of those cost increases slowed in April.

Will the Fed continue to raise rates?

Although inflation has edged down just gradually, the Federal Reserve last week signaled it now will likely pause its aggressive campaign that has hiked a key interest rate by 5 points over the past 14 months. Fed officials have said the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other banks will probably toughen lending standards and dampen the economy and inflation, leaving less work for the central bank to do.

What is the future of gas prices?

In April, gas prices increased 3% but are down 12.2% from a year ago. In recent weeks, pump prices have fallen again. Nationally, regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.53 a gallon Tuesday, down from $3.60 a month ago.

Are grocery prices going to go down?

Grocery prices edged down 0.2%, the second straight monthly drop, and the yearly rise eased to 7.1% from 8.4%. The cost of commodities such as wheat and corn has fallen in recent months because of easing global demand.

In April, the price of eggs dropped by 1.5%, the third straight monthly decline, after a string of sharp bird flu-related increases but costs are still up 21.4% over the past year. Pork prices fell 1.2%; fish and seafood costs dipped 0.7%; and bread was down 0.3%.

But some costs continued to climb. Chicken prices increased 0.5% and uncooked ground beef, 0.6%.

Restaurant prices increased by 0.4% and are up 8.6% annually.

Is rent causing inflation?

Rent again was the chief driver of inflation but the increase continued to moderate. Rent picked up 0.6%, up from 0.5% in March but down from a string of stronger gains. Annually, the increase was unchanged 8.8%. Economists expect rents to fall, based on new leases, but that shift has been slow to filter through to existing leases.

Used car prices leaped 4.4% after as a flurry of wholesale cost increases finally showed up in retail prices but they’re still down 6.6% yearly. Prices had been tumbling after a pandemic-related run-up that pushed up costs by about a third. And apparel prices increased 0.3%.

Some goods prices softened as supply-chain snarls continued to improve. New car prices fell 0.2%. Furniture and bedding costs were down 0.5% and appliance prices declined 1.9%.

Meanwhile, some services became a bit less pricey despite Americans' return to pre-COVID travel and other activities. Airline fares fell 2.6% and hotel rates slid 3%. And medical care services dipped 0.1% after a 0.5% decline the previous month.

Core Consumer Price Index

The core consumer price index is a measure of how consumer prices shift, not counting the costs of energy and food which are typically the most volatile components of the broader consumer price index. Economists expect the core consumer price index for April to show prices rose 0.3% over March, and 5.4%, year over year.

When did the Fed start raising interest rates?

The Fed raised its key short term interest rate a quarter of a percentage point last week - its tenth rate hike in a row. But it signaled that it may pause further boosts as it waits to see if its string of rate increases, and the tighter lending standards imposed after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, do their part to tame inflation.

Fed inflation report

The Personal Consumption Expenditure price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, comes out on May 26.

The next consumer price index report is scheduled to be released on June 13.

What is a good inflation rate?

The Federal Reserve’s target is an inflation rate of 2%. It has said that the 2% goal "is most consistent with the Federal Reserve’s mandate for maximum employment and price stability."

S&P 500

Stock indices turned mixed in early Wednesday trading after the 8:30 inflation report showed inflation rose less than expected in April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased less than 1%; The S&P 500 rose 0.25% and Nasdaq futures climbed 0.76%.

10-year treasury

Prices for 10-year Treasuries also climbed, sending yields lower, after the highly anticipated report said inflation at the consumer level was 4.9% last month, down from 5% in March and the lowest level in two years. That was slightly better than expected, allowing investors to bolster bets that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking interest rates and give the economy some breathing room. Yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

Inflation rate

In March, the inflation rate was 5% on an annual basis. The pace of price increases slowed for the ninth month in a row as prices at the pump and the grocery store declined.

What is stagflation?

Reuters reported last week that fears of stagflation were percolating on Wall Street ahead of today’s inflation report. Investors hoped the CPI data would indicate whether the Federal Reserve was succeeding in curbing inflation without damaging growth.

Stagflation happens when economic growth is sluggish while inflation is high. The term lacks a formal definition or specific threshold, but elements include high unemployment and a weakened economy as prices climb.

One factor that can help cause stagflation is a spike in the cost of raw materials, causing inflation and leaving people with less money to spend.

While far from assured, Reuters reported, the scenario has loomed large in investors' minds as last year’s inflation surge forced the Fed to launch an aggressive campaign to hike interest rates that many have expected cause a recession. Some also believe the recent collapse of a handful of regional banks could hurt lending and slow growrth, forcing the Fed to cut rates before inflation is tamed.

Here’s stagflation’s impact in the past:

In the 1970s, Saudi Arabia and other countries imposed an oil embargo on the United States and other nations.

Oil prices increased as the cost of living grew more expensive. In every year from 1974 to 1982, inflation and unemployment in the U.S. were both above 5%.

What is the difference between core consumer price and overall consumer price index?

While the Consumer Price Index measures how average prices shift over time for various goods and services, the core consumer price leaves out the costs of energy and food which are particularly volatile.

CPI meaning

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a snapshot of how prices shift on average over time for a variety of products and services.

