U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,035.75
    +34.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,823.00
    +235.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,841.25
    +108.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.60
    +19.80 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.69
    +0.49 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.20
    -7.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.26
    -1.34 (-6.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8680
    +0.9930 (+0.76%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,557.60
    +1,547.22 (+5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.12
    +380.44 (+156.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.05
    +45.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

CPIC Announces 2022 Annual Results: Balanced Development of Business Segments and Continued Progress in High-quality Development

PR Newswire
·6 min read

HONG KONG, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 annual results of listed insurance companies are being disclosed in succession. On March 26, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "CPIC" or the "Group"; Stock code: 2601.HK, 601601.SH, CPIC.LSE) is pleased to announce the 2022 annual results of the Group. In 2022, under the short-term pressure of the macroeconomic and industry environment, CPIC adhered to the core of values, made development plans due to the situation, and still achieved steady growth in operating performance, further consolidating its leading position in the industry.

For the year ended 31 December 2022, GWPs amounted to RMB398.818 billion, a year-on-year growth of 8.7%; Group OPAT attributable to the parent reached RMB40.115 billion, up by 13.5% compared with 2021; as of the end of 2022, the group embedded value was RMB519.621 billion, an increase of 4.3% over the end of the previous year; Group consolidated total assets stood at RMB2,176.299 billion, an increase of 11.8% from the end of the preceding year, with continued enhancement of overall business operation.

Changhang Transformation of life insurance business has delivered initial success with NBV growth improving quarter by quarter.

Affected by factors such as the in-depth adjustment of the industry and the slowing release of consumer demand, the growth rate of insurance premium income in the life insurance industry will further slow down in 2022. Faced with the sluggish growth of the value of new life insurance businesses, CPIC launched the life insurance Changhang plan to establish a multi-channel layout with agent channels as the core, eliminate the short-term and immediate problems of agent management, and drive the in-depth transformation of the development model of the agent team with transformation and upgrading. The life insurance business develops in a balanced manner and the value grows steadily.

GWPs of CPIC Life amounted to RMB225.343 billion, up by 6.5%. Of this, new business premiums grew by 35.8%. OPAT of life insurance reached RMB30.835 billion, up by 9.1%; the residual margin of life insurance amounted to RMB340.162 billion, down by 2.3% from the end of 2021. The NBV increases growth quarter by quarter, CPIC Life realised RMB9.205 billion in NBV, down by 31.4%. Of this, the growth rate of NBV in the second half of the year turned from negative to positive, a year-on-year increase of 13.5%. NBV margin stood at 11.6%, down by 11.9pt. The results of the transformation and reform of life insurance Changhang operations gradually emerged.

In terms of agent team construction, since the transformation, the construction of CPIC's agent team has shown a positive trend, and the core human capacity and income have steadily increased. In 2022, the monthly per capita insurance business income of CPIC marketers was RMB6,844 in the first year, up by 47.6%. The monthly per capita insurance business income of core manpower was RMB28,261 in the first year, up by 31.7%; the monthly per capita commission income of core manpower was RMB4,134 in the first year, a year-on-year increase of 10.3%.

In terms of bancassurance channels, CPIC has further promoted the implementation of value bancassurance, and the bancassurance channel revenue has increased significantly, which has become an important driving force for the growth of life insurance business. In 2022, CPIC life insurance bancassurance channel achieved insurance business revenue of RMB30.478 billion, a substantial increase of 308.7% year-on-year; of which the NBV was RMB28.809 billion, a substantial increase of 332.0%; the regular premium business of New policies revenue was RMB3.342 billion, up by 224.5%. The NBV in the bancassurance channel increased by 174.9%, and the proportion of NBV increased by 7.0pt.

With Auto and non-auto insurance, property insurance business received rapid development.

In terms of property and casualty insurance business, while actively seizing market development opportunities, CPIC continued to improve quality and efficiency. The property and casualty business income grew rapidly, and the Combined ratio improved considerably. In 2022, the property and casualty business achieved income of RMB172.583 billion, a year-on-year increase of 11.6%. The combined ratio was 97.3%, down by 1.8pt. Of this, expense ratio stood at 28.9%, down by 0.4pt, and loss ratio 68.4%, down by 1.4pt.

In terms of auto insurance, CPIC seized the development opportunities of new energy vehicles, deepened customer operations, improved high-quality customer retention, and continuously improved customer comprehensive operating capabilities. In 2022, CPIC's auto insurance business revenue increased by 6.7%, and the comprehensive cost rate was 97.3%, a year-on-year decrease of 1.7 pt. Among them, the growth rate of new energy vehicle insurance premiums exceeded 90%, showing a rapid growth trend.

In terms of non-auto insurance business, CPIC continued to promote product innovation and service upgrades around national key strategies and market demand, continuously improved business quality, and maintained rapid growth in emerging fields such as liability insurance, health insurance, and agricultural insurance. In 2022, CPIC's non-auto insurance business revenue increased by 18.8%, accounting for 43.2%, an increase of 2.6 pt. Among them, liability insurance business revenue increased by 37.1%, health insurance revenue increased by 20.0%, and agricultural insurance revenue increased by 32.7%.

Continue to optimise the allocation of assets, bringing strong overall investment performance

Under the impact of macro operations, external shocks and other factors, the volatility of domestic capital markets will intensify in 2022. CPIC adheres to the concept of "value investment, long-term investment, stable investment, and responsible investment", builds a sustainable asset management system, actively responds to large market fluctuations, the scale of assets under management has grown steadily, and the market competitiveness of asset management business has steadily improved.

In 2022, Group AuM amounted to RMB2,724.230 billion, an increase of 4.7% from the end of 2021. Of this, third-party AuM amounted to RMB697.947 billion, a decrease of 11.6%. In terms of investment income, CPIC achieved a growth rate of 2.3% in the group's net investment assets; the total investment yield of 4.2%; with net investment yield of 4.3%, highlighting the strong and resilient trend under the adverse trend.

In the future, CPIC will firmly grasp the persistence of "not forgetting the original intention, sticking to the source" and the changes of "deepening reform, transformation and upgrading", continue to refine and deepen the main business of insurance, keep up with the pace of the times, plan the layout, pioneer and innovate, and implement precise policies., in the high-quality development of the new era, continue to enrich the connotation of insurance services, and write a new chapter in the high-quality development of CPIC.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cpic-announces-2022-annual-results-balanced-development-of-business-segments-and-continued-progress-in-high-quality-development-301784388.html

SOURCE China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Stock Market Weakens; Warren Buffett Makes A Quick $450 Million; Micron Stock Slides Ahead Of Earnings

    Tech led the stock market lower Tuesday, with major benchmarks weakening in the last hour. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett made $450 million on Occidental Petroleum after a Cowen upgrade. Berkshire added more shares in March.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Micron Sales Plunge 53%. It Is Cutting More Staff. Better Days Lie Ahead.

    Micron is seeing pressure on its business from high customer inventory and weak PC demand. But things improve from here.

  • ‘The End of the Bear Market May Be in Sight,’ Says Morgan Stanley. Here Are 3 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes for Long-Term Growth

    This year started with a strong rally in the markets, but the past month has seen the positive sentiments start to sputter. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank started fears of a contagion and consequent bank runs, which were only partially offset by Federal regulatory actions. But there’s a growing consensus that it was the Federal actions that set the conditions for the bank crisis, when the central bank raised interest rates to fight inflation. Now, investors are trying to cope with the fallou

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Micron Sales Forecast Spurs Hope That Worst of Slump Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a better forecast for the current quarter than some analysts had feared, sparking hope that the worst of a brutal industry slump may be over. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Show

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax.

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • Ermotti returns to UBS to steer Credit Suisse takeover

    ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS Group AG has rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of neighbour Credit Suisse - a surprise move that seeks to take advantage of his experience in rebuilding the bank after the global financial crisis. The trader turned corporate problem fixer faces the tough challenge of laying off thousands of staff, cutting back Credit Suisse's investment bank and reassuring the world's wealthy that UBS remains a safe harbour for their cash. He takes charge weeks after UBS bought rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to stem turmoil after Credit Suisse ran aground.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Kuwait Wealth Fund Sells €1.4 Billion of Mercedes Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kuwait Investment Authority sold shares worth about €1.4 billion in Mercedes-Benz Group AG — roughly a quarter of its stake — after the carmaker’s stock almost quadrupled over the last three years.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Crac

  • Amazon reportedly considering purchase of AMC Entertainment

    Amazon is reportedly looking into the potential purchase of AMC Entertainment and its chain of movie theaters as a means of boosting its physical marketing presence.

  • SVB Failure Due To Mismanagement, Regulators Say; First Republic No Longer For Sale

    Lawmakers grilled U.S. financial regulators Tuesday on the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures during a Senate hearing.

  • The best ways to invest your cash right now as interest rates keep climbing

    High-yield savings accounts are offering big rates and low risk, but advisors say there are tradeoffs to consider.

  • Top Dividend Stock: Western Midstream's Already Sizzling 7.9% Yield Set To Jump

    Oil and gas pipeline operators populate many top dividend stock lists due to fee-based contracts and steady cashflows that support high yields. Western Midstream is a top performer in this group, sporting a sizzling 7.9% yield that's set to go even higher next quarter. Western Midstream stores, processes and transports natural gas and crude oil, with operations in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming's DJ basin and West Texas' Delaware basins.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $53.85, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session.