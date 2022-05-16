U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,011.26
    -12.63 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,146.05
    -50.61 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.00 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.29 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.74
    +0.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    +0.28 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0220 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2247
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1610
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,832.36
    -333.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.84
    -12.26 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.37
    +20.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

CPO Fintech Platform Topwatch Achieves Significant Milestones

Topwatch
·4 min read
Image
Image

Blockchain authentication enabled from Topwatch with ORIGYN Luxury partnership. Topwatch to exceed R 1 billion in revenue for 2022. Total accumulated Assets Under Management (AUM) exceeds R 3 billion ($202 m). Twelve year anniversary since first transaction in 2010.

Every Watch has a story - Topwatch.com

Every Watch has a story - Topwatch.com
Every Watch has a story - Topwatch.com

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain authentication - South Africa's leading pre-owned luxury watch specialists, Topwatch, in collaboration with ORIGYN Luxury, now issue digital authentication certificates as Utility NFTs, secured on the blockchain, with every luxury product sold in-store and online. Thanks to unique biometric technology, not only do these certificates provide guaranteed authenticity, but offer a host of options such as insurance and traceability.

The partnership with ORIGYN Luxury addresses the issue of genuine luxury goods being swapped for counterfeits by constantly monitoring authenticity throughout a product's lifespan. Together with ORIGYN Luxury, Topwatch is now able to authenticate luxury watches using advanced computer vision, machine learning and decentralised technology that assigns a unique biometric fingerprint to each watch as a result of the process. Once this one-of-a-kind biometric fingerprint has been created, an NFT containing all this information is minted.

Although the majority of luxury watches are sold through a network of carefully selected and authorised retailers, there are still counterfeits that plague the industry. It's estimated that counterfeits cost the Swiss watch industry $2 billion per year, with over 40 million counterfeit watches believed to be produced and sold each year.

Topwatch founder and CEO Johan Dreyer says, "We've been actively combating the copied goods market without formal support for many years now. Finally, we have support in a pioneer in arguably one of the most needed segments of the luxury goods market. Joining forces with ORIGYN Luxury means we can now offer state-of-the-art products and services to enhance the customer's journey in trusting CPO."

End-consumers expect full transparency and proof of authenticity, and with Topwatch's introduction of Authenticity Biometric Certificates, now they can have it.

"We've been in the watch industry for a long time, and we value the age-old traditions and pedigree that it brings with it. Being able to merge that with cutting-edge technology like the advancement of NFTs and blockchain, for global transparency, is a hugely significant innovation and one that we as Topwatch are proud to witness and to be a part of. Now our customers can buy a luxury watch and prove 100% authenticity by simply presenting their NFT. It's a world first, and we're also proud to be an early adopter of this technology," says Johan Dreyer.

Topwatch to exceed R1 billion in revenue for 2022 - Topwatch formally announces the company is on track to achieve R 1 billion in revenue for 2022. Boasting an impressive 60% market share in South Africa and increasing its market share globally, the independently owned certified pre-owned watch specialist is set for aggressive expansion, employing best practice technology and trading principles, backed by more than a decade of credible data.

Total AUM - Speaking to the business's total accumulated Assets Under Management (AUM), which exceeds R 3 billion, Johan Dreyer says, "Investment in the high-end watch segment has become a priority asset class within diversified portfolios. With the increase in value and collectability of watches, a detailed understanding of the market has become a significant driving force which is being led by reputable and competent specialists with certified Assets Under Management (AUM)."

"The imminent underlying value resides in access to qualified information. This refers to knowing your customer, what watches they own (model specific) and at what price they should sell them for. This is where Topwatch takes the lead," says Johan Dreyer.

Driven by advanced technology and algorithms, Topwatch has credible access to detailed information on a global scale thanks to an internally developed and highly sophisticated pricing and data capturing system.

Twelve-Year Anniversary - As access to premium watches becomes more limited, Topwatch prides itself on adapting and driving advancement in the pre-owned luxury watch market over the last 12 years, offering ownership to a wide range of luxury watches at minimal risk. Innovation, sophisticated technology, world-class customer service, authenticity via ORIGYN Luxury NFTs and unparalleled credibility lie at the core of the Topwatch ethos and will continue to do so for many more decades to come.

About Topwatch

Topwatch is a globally recognised and trusted CPO fintech platform, offering an expertly curated inventory of owned luxury watches. With over a decade of experience in buying, selling, and trading high-end timepieces backed by actual transactional pricing and a models database, Topwatch guarantees authenticity through careful validation and inspection of each timepiece, providing customers with additional peace-of-mind thanks to a 24-month warranty and optional buy-back scheme. To continually improve and innovate the luxury pre-owned watch market, Topwatch remains at the forefront of technology and market engagement.

For more information, please visit www.topwatch.com
Contact: Johan Dreyer | 021 872 0332 or 082 858 9343 | johan@topwatch.com | @topwatch.global

Related Images






Image 1: Every Watch has a story - Topwatch.com








Image 2: Origyn NFT Minting technology



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • When your neighbor asks: 'Has the stock market bottomed yet?'

    The bulls are beginning to stalk the stock market carnage. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 16, 2022.

  • Upstart Investors Are Learning a Lesson LendingClub Investors Learned Years Ago

    Being a "'platform" sounds well and good, but it's hard for fintechs involved in lending to escape the economics of banks.

  • CIBC Asset Management announces changes to ETF line-up

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) 2– CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAMI), as manager of the CIBC Exchange Traded Funds, announced today that it will terminate the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: CMCE), the CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (TSX: CMUE) (common units) and (TSX: CMUE.F) (hedged units) (collectively, the "CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs") on or about July 29, 2022 (the termination date).

  • SoFi Technologies Is Primed for a Rebound

    A fundamental analyst at Piper Sandler raised their rating on SoFi Technologies to "overweight" Monday with an upside price target of $10. In the daily bar chart of SOFI, below, we can see a big decline since November. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has worked lower into May but now we might start to see a reversal.

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees S&P 500 Losses After Bear Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bounce in US stocks is a bear market rally and more declines lie ahead, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape“With valuations now m

  • SoFi Stock Spikes. Market May Be ‘Over-Discounting’ Growth Potential.

    Piper Sandler upgrades the stock to Overweight from Neutral, saying the company is poised to ramp up Ebitda as early as the second half of 2022.

  • Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stock picks of Cathie Wood’s 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Cathie Wood is the brains behind ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge […]

  • 2 Cheap Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy and Forget

    A couple of growth stocks that are trading near their 52-week lows and can be tempting options to just buy and forget about include Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Its price-to-earnings ratio of 21 looks like a steal for a business that is still growing revenue at a rate of 23%.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Won't Believe Are Lower Now Than 2 Years Ago

    Here's why these two growth stocks could be worth considering now, despite their recent falls in stock price. Despite being one of the most influential and powerful companies in the world, Amazon stock is now nearly 12% lower today than it was two years ago and is down over 42% from its all-time high. Amazon is facing slower growth, inconsistent cash flow, and questionable profitability as it stays true to its old strategy of reinvesting in its business as much as possible.