U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,763.64
    -19.64 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,062.87
    -211.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,132.06
    -16.58 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.31
    -3.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.13
    +0.37 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.60
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    -0.0072 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7950
    +0.0360 (+0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1168
    -0.0154 (-1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9440
    +0.3340 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,106.06
    -98.53 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.30
    -5.82 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

CPower Announces Close of Centrica U.S. Demand Response Business Acquisition

·3 min read

With 6.3 GW of Capacity at More Than 17,000 Sites Across the U.S., CPower Is A National Leader in Unlocking the Value of Customer-Powered Distributed Energy Resources to Provide Grid Balancing and Flexibility

BALTIMORE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CPower Energy Management ("CPower") announced it has completed the acquisition of the U.S. demand response division of Centrica Business Solutions, ("Centrica"), becoming a national leader in unlocking the value of Distributed Energy Resources (DER)
--- now with 6.3 GW of capacity across more than 17,000 sites --- to drive grid balancing and energy flexibility. CPower helps DER owners with flexible capacity across big box retail, commercial real estate, data centers, crypto mining sites, education, healthcare, government, manufacturing and more --- earn revenue for participating in demand response solutions that bolsters the grid.

CPower Energy Management (PRNewsfoto/CPower Energy Management)
CPower Energy Management (PRNewsfoto/CPower Energy Management)

"CPower has always been committed to a customer-first culture. With the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, businesses are looking for ways to capitalize on their clean energy investment to ensure they are part of the solution toward a flexible, clean and dependable energy future. We look forward to welcoming our new customers and strategizing around their resiliency and sustainability goals, while helping them drive even more value from their existing energy management strategy and assets," said John Horton, President and CEO, CPower.

Upon the close of the transaction, previous Centrica demand response customers will join CPower, and will be able to tap the company's industry expertise and technology to support their energy portfolios across the U.S.

The acquisition provides more capabilities and choice for customers looking to maximize the value of their DERs as they now have access to CPower's solutions and artificial-intelligence powered technology, EnerWiseTM Site Optimization, which automates energy assets across multiple energy market and utility programs simultaneously.

"As interest in DERs grows, so does innovation that enables more participation. Customers are seeking automated solutions that provide them the greatest return. Our CPoweredTM Technology Solutions helps customers future proof their business, providing actionable intelligence to optimize their DER strategies today while preparing for new opportunities tomorrow," said Glenn Bogarde, Senior Vice President – Sales, CPower.

This acquisition is a complement to CPower's continued organic growth including four new demand response solutions in California, Maine and Texas announced earlier this summer. CPower also recently expanded across Illinois and MISO with a new demand response solution for Ameren Illinois commercial and industrial customers.

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is the leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We manage approximately 6.3 GW of capacity across the U.S., forming virtual power plants that are good for the grid and great for the community. CPower maximizes the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources while delivering flexibility, capacity, and other ancillary services to the grid. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 60 local energy programs, partnering with grid operators and utilities to serve more than 17,000 sites, delivering approximately 286,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2021 alone. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment, and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

About Centrica Business Solutions

Centrica Business Solutions is part of Centrica, a leading energy services and solutions provider founded on a 200-year heritage of serving people. We analyze, finance, install, operate & optimize energy, working across energy sources to transform the way businesses acquire, consume and manage their power.

Centrica Business Solutions will continue to focus on supporting business customers in North America through growth of its core sustainable energy services business, enabling them to balance the demands of sustainability and cost management through energy services.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpower-announces-close-of-centrica-us-demand-response-business-acquisition-301642975.html

SOURCE CPower Energy Management

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford, Tesla, and Nio Stocks Fell Today

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are down 2%, 1.9%, and 5.9%, respectively. In the case of electric vehicle (EV) specialists Tesla and Nio, it's basically Wall Street to blame for today's declines. Granted, yesterday's announcement that Elon Musk has apparently decided he will buy Twitter after all is probably still having an effect on Tesla stock -- but there's new news, too.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.

  • Wells Fargo cuts AMD revenue estimates for 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at AMD's stock amid cuts to full-year revenue estimates from Wells Fargo.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • 12 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best EV stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now. Countries around the world are pushing policies to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, the […]

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Carnival Stock

    Cruise line Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become a popular comeback story on Wall Street. COVID-19 did a lot of damage to tourism-focused companies like Carnival, which are just now getting their sea legs back under them. Carnival could hit the high seas at full capacity over the next several years.

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Withering Today

    As of mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) stock was doing the opposite of growing. On news of a payout for one of the agricultural and cannabis cultivation retailer's departed executives, investors were trading the shares down by over 4%. After market hours Tuesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro detailed in a regulatory filing the pay package it's doling out to former CFO Cory Miller.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • Inflation is going to fall just as fast as it rose, and that’s investors’ cue to enter the stock market

    “If you buy at the (inflation) peak, you do pretty darn well over the next 12 months,” says investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

  • Pinterest stock jumps on a Goldman Sachs upgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Pinterest stock after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock.

  • 2 Stocks Jumping in Thursday's Premarket Trading

    The stock market continued to try to build a base on Thursday after a punishing first nine months of 2022. Futures markets for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) showed the likelihood of a flat start when regular trading begins this morning. Below, you'll learn more about why Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) are on investors' radar Thursday morning and whether their latest moves could be the beginning of a broader move higher.

  • Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 5th

    TNK, AVNW and CPNG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on October 5, 2022.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Mostly ChildrenMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main market of Asi

  • Down 19%, This Top Dividend Stock Looks Set to Soar in the Coming Years

    With the market stumbling again over the last few weeks, shares of Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) have plunged 19% below their recent high. The sell-off has pushed the energy infrastructure giant's dividend yield up to 7%. Enbridge recently enhanced its ability to grow by making several value-enhancing moves.

  • Top 20 Drug Companies in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 20 drug companies in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the top 5 drug companies in the world in 2022. While major pharmaceutical companies have always been derided for considering profits over the well-being […]

  • This Dirt-Cheap High-Yield Dow Jones Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Dow is a blue-chip chemicals company that is trading at its cheapest valuation and offers its highest dividend yield in years.

  • ‘Right now is an awesome time to invest,’ says captain of stock market ‘retail bros’ Dave Portnoy, who made $2 million trading during pandemic’s height

    Outspoken Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks that investors might miss opportunities to invest in the stock market if they are dominated by fear.