CPower Applauds New Connecticut 'Energy Storage Solutions' Program

·3 min read

CPower is one of the first approved solutions providers in the state's new program to help Eversource and United Illuminating customers achieve financial, resiliency and sustainability benefits of battery systems

BALTIMORE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy Management ("CPower"), a leading, national energy solutions provider, today applauded the launch of Connecticut's new Energy Storage Solutions program. The program, administered by Connecticut Green Bank, Eversource and United Illuminating with oversight from the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), provides customers upfront incentives for installed battery capacity, plus performance-based incentives for dispatching the battery capacity to the grid. CPower is one of the first approved program solutions providers in the state guiding energy users --- including manufacturers, education, government and other critical infrastructure facilities --- on their battery needs to help save on energy costs, strengthen resilience and reach sustainability goals.

"Financing is often cited as a barrier to distributed energy investments. Connecticut's move to incentivize energy users will help accelerate the state's adoption curve for storage. This program presents significant opportunities for our customers while reinforcing flexibility in the grid, and we look forward to continuing our work across a range of commercial and industrial industries to help enable a more clean and dependable energy future in the state," said Keith Black, Vice President and GM, New England Sales, CPower.

PURA's goal for the new program is deployment of 580 MW of battery storage in the state by 2030. Named an industry leading provider for battery storage Virtual Power Plants, CPower today manages more than 4.5 GW of DER capacity, including an energy storage and distributed generation portfolio of approximately 700 MW, across the U.S.

"Through Energy Storage Solutions, customers in Connecticut have a path to more affordable, resilient and greener energy. There has never been a more critical time to support storage enablement, especially for our most vulnerable communities and critical facilities. We're proud to be an administrator of PURA's program, and continue to work with key stakeholders in the state to energize the green economy," said Bryan Garcia, President and CEO, Connecticut Green Bank.

Interested parties can contact CPower to learn more on energy storage for their facility: https://bit.ly/3qCkPFa.

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is a leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We manage more than 4.5 GW of customer capacity across North America, forming virtual power plants that are good for the grid and great for the community. CPower maximizes the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources while delivering flexibility, capacity and other ancillary services to the grid. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 70 local energy programs, partnering with grid operators and utilities to serve more than 11,000 sites, delivering approximately 7,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2020 alone. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpower-applauds-new-connecticut-energy-storage-solutions-program-301462869.html

SOURCE CPower Energy Management

