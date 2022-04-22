U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,385.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,620.00
    -89.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,747.50
    +19.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.10
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.40
    -1.39 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    -13.70 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.31 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0825
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.05
    +2.73 (+13.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2893
    -0.0141 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3430
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,526.85
    -1,922.64 (-4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.65
    -27.27 (-2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.66
    -59.29 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

CPower Customers Avoided 280,000 metric tons of CO2 in 2021

·3 min read

As CPower Celebrates Record Marginal Carbon Emissions Reduction, Data From the Company's Annual Customer Survey Shows Growing Interest in Sustainability, Distributed Energy Resources

BALTIMORE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in celebration of Earth Day, CPower Energy Management ("CPower"), the leading, national energy solutions provider, announced its customers avoided more than 280,000 metric tons of CO2 in 2021, equivalent to not burning more than 317,000,000 pounds of coal, through demand response (9,052 metric tons enabled) and energy efficiency (277,488 metric tons measured). Through its partnership with environmental tech non-profit WattTime, CPower is bringing deeper emissions savings insights to customers. This is the second consecutive year that CPower and WattTime partnered to show emissions reductions through demand response and energy efficiency, on the occasion of Earth Day.

CPower Energy Management (PRNewsfoto/CPower Energy Management)
CPower Energy Management (PRNewsfoto/CPower Energy Management)

CPower customers typically avoid emissions associated with their electricity use in at least two ways, through demand response events that temporarily reduce electricity loads at particular times and energy-efficiency projects that permanently reduce electricity demand. WattTime's marginal emissions data and analysis enable CPower and its customers to better quantify how energy efficiency and demand response translate into avoided emissions on the power grid. WattTime's technology also makes possible a continuous, environmental demand response called Automated Emissions Reduction.

The announcement comes as commercial and industrial businesses nationwide look for ways to drive decarbonization and meet sustainability goals. According to CPower's annual survey of its customers across the US:

  • Nearly half (48%) of energy decision-makers consider sustainability a top driver behind their Distributed Energy Resource (DER) strategy.

  • A majority (57%) are considering or have implemented facility or organization-wide tracking of carbon emissions to show progress toward their ESG goals.

CPower manages more than 5.3 GW of DER capacity nationally to help its customers unlock sustainability, resiliency, and financial benefits as their energy management needs and strategies evolve. The company serves many of the largest and best-known brands and organizations across big box retail, data centers, commercial real estate, education, manufacturing, production and industrial processing, government and education, among other industries. CPower also helps distributed generation project owners and operators monetize their portfolios to maximize the value of their technology and customers assets.

"As the world rebounds from the pandemic, companies are looking for ways to keep carbon use low. Regardless of market or industry, new policies and market pressures require these organizations to find concrete ways to report on their decarbonization progress. We are proud to enhance our customers' experience by offering these metrics that showcase the benefits of their DERs, while also helping create a cleaner grid," said Mathew Sachs, senior vice president - Strategy and Business Development, CPower.

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is a leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We manage more than 5.3 GW of customer capacity across the U.S., forming virtual power plants that are good for the grid and great for the community. CPower maximizes the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources while delivering flexibility, capacity and other ancillary services to the grid. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 55 local energy programs, partnering with grid operators and utilities to serve more than 12,000 sites, delivering approximately 280,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2021 alone. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpower-customers-avoided-280-000-metric-tons-of-co2-in-2021--301530656.html

SOURCE CPower Energy Management

Recommended Stories

  • Why Uranium Stocks Melted Today

    There seemed to be no fresh news catalyst to explain the meltdown in uranium stocks, and they evidently rode the broad-based sell-off in commodity stocks Thursday. Chances are, uranium stocks would have fared much better otherwise given the latest updates coming from the industry. Among the factors that typically affect uranium stocks, prominent ones include uranium prices, fossil fuel prices, and developments in the nuclear energy industry.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Plunged 12% Today

    Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) plunged today and traded as much as 12.5% lower by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. Lithium prices eased off highs after China reported a 41% sequential jump in lithium carbonate production for the month of March. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is.

  • China’s Oil Demand Is Tumbling the Most Since Wuhan Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China is heading for the largest oil demand shock since the early days of the pandemic as the nation’s efforts to tame a rapidly spreading virus hobbles vast swathes of the economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russ

  • India refiners skip Rosneft crude tenders on 'biased' terms - sources

    India's state refiners did not submit bids in tenders issued by Russia's top oil producer Rosneft as the terms were "one-sided", two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Rosneft on Wednesday issued tenders to sell a total of 6.5 million tonnes of Urals, Siberian Light, Sokol and ESPO Blend crude for loading in May-June and had asked for roubles and full prepayments, sources told Reuters. The terms echoed demands from Russian President Vladimir Putin for roubles-only trade in natural gas.

  • China is trying to change its problematic retirement age

    China has some of the youngest retirement ages in the world, which is becoming a major problem for a country that is steadily aging. The official retirement age for men is 60. Women in managerial positions have a retirement age of 55, while blue-collar female workers can retire at 50.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Crushes Earnings Estimates. Contract Steel Pricing Does It.

    Cleveland-Cliffs beat top- and bottom-line estimates. The company can thank contract vs. spot commodity pricing.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • Winners and losers in the ESG-investing push: Garbage companies, utilities and convenience stores

    Investors already know the obvious industries set to rise and fall with renewable energy. Global investment in oil and gas is expected to grow only 2% a year in the coming decade — though there will be a short-term burst due to the Ukraine conflict — then stagnate or plunge, according to proprietary L.E.K. research. This presents a major opportunity for waste management, which is moving from its past as simple garbage hauling to becoming a full-service sustainability partner.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $60,300 in These High-Yield Stocks

    Although there are a lot of ways to make money in the stock market, few investing strategies have delivered the same level of long-term success as buying dividend stocks. The report showed that dividend stocks averaged an annual return of 9.5%, which equates to investors doubling their money every 7.6 years. Meanwhile, the non-dividend stocks scraped their way to an average annual return of just 1.6% over 40 years.

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Millennials are already thinking of retirement — but are they thinking about the right things?

    The biggest group in the United States is now millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996. Naturally, this has attracted the attention of investment firms, who want to market to, and manage the assets of, this vast group. After all—and it seems hard to believe, but ​m​illennials could begin retiring in the early 2040s, just two decades from now.

  • Boeing's Janene Collins tackles supplier challenges to head off disruptions

    Now she leads one for Boeing, composed of a network of more than 3,000 suppliers that make 560 million parts a year, valued at $19 billion. In the early days of the pandemic, Collins’ team revamped the way it works with the full spectrum of suppliers to get ahead of potential material shortages that could disrupt post-pandemic production. The Business Journal talked to Collins about Boeing’s project to map all the parts of its supply chain, how she got to Boeing, and how the pandemic changed what she did in her free time.

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • Loss of fertilizer supplies from Russia feeds food inflation, benefits other producers

    Fertilizer costs have roughly doubled from a year ago as the war in Ukraine disrupted the flow of supplies from Russia, the world’s largest exporter of the commodity. That has contributed to higher global prices for food, especially corn.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 58% to Buy Now and Hold

    The market has been turbulent in recent months, and investors have been quick to sell out of software stocks with growth-dependent valuations amid a rising tide of risk factors. Many growth stocks with the potential to deliver multibagger returns over the long term have seen their valuations depressed and are worth pouncing on today. One of those growth stocks, Unity Software (NYSE: U), has seen its share price fall roughly 60% from the lifetime high it reached last November, and the stock has what it takes to deliver market-crushing returns.

  • Schlumberger reports higher profit as drilling activity increases, hikes dividend

    (Reuters) -Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger reported a higher first-quarter profit on Friday and increased its dividend by 40%, as rising oil prices boosted demand for services and equipment. Oil prices climbed to their highest in more than a decade during the quarter as Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global supply dynamics. The international rig count was up to 815 at the end of March, an increase of 100 rigs from a year ago, according to Baker Hughes.

  • Plug Power’s Walmart Deal Is a Step in the Right Direction, Analyst Says. Why That Makes It a Buy.

    Alternative energy stocks, along with broader ESG funds, have been a hot topic among investors the past few years.