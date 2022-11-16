CPP Investments Acquires Additional Stake In ADP

TORONTO, Nov. 16 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has entered into an agreement with Royal Schiphol Group to acquire a stake of approximately 1.59% in Aéroports de Paris (Groupe ADP).

Groupe ADP is an international airport operator based in Paris, and owns and manages Parisian international airports Charles de Gaulle Airport, Orly Airport and Le Bourget Airport as well as interests in a network of 25 airports worldwide, which handled 160 million passengers in 2021. The group has committed to carbon neutrality at 23 airports, including its Parisian airports by 2030 and moving towards carbon neutral territory (including access emissions, ground handling emissions, taxiing and aircraft emissions on the ground and cruising of all departing aircraft) by 2050.

Upon settlement, CPP Investments will hold a total stake of approximately 5.64%, valued at €791 million at current market prices (as at 16 November 2022).

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the 21 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At September 30, 2022, the Fund totalled $529 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

