CPP Investments & OMERS Infrastructure Announce Sale of their stakes in Skyway Concession Company LLC to Atlas Arteria

·3 min read

SYDNEY, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and OMERS Infrastructure today announced they have agreed to terms with Atlas Arteria to sell each of their respective 33.33% indirect stakes in Skyway Concession Company LLC ("SCC").  SCC manages, operates and maintains the Chicago Skyway toll road under a 99-year concession agreement. CPP Investments and OMERS initially acquired their stakes in 2016. The acquisition represents an equity value of US$2.013 billion for the 66.67% majority interest.

CPP Investments Logo (CNW Group/Canada Pension Plan Investment Board)
CPP Investments Logo (CNW Group/Canada Pension Plan Investment Board)

Chicago Skyway is a 7.8-mile (12.5 kilometer) toll road that forms a critical link between downtown Chicago and its south-eastern suburbs. As an essential part of the Chicago road network, it delivers reliability and time savings for its users in one of the busiest corridors in the United States.

Scott Lawrence, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, CPP Investments, said:

"We would like to commend SCC's management team and its partners and stakeholders who have enhanced Skyway, and positioned it to play a key role in keeping the flow of people and goods moving efficiently in the Chicago area. We are proud that our successful investment in SCC has delivered value to CPP's contributors and beneficiaries."

Gisele Everett, Senior Managing Director and Head of Americas, OMERS Infrastructure, said: "We have maintained OMERS stake in SCC for over five years, during which time the company has proved to be a strong and resilient asset that plays a key role in keeping Chicago connected and mobile. We would like to thank all the stakeholders we have worked with, and wish Skyway's staff, management and new investors well as the company enters its next phase."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in Q4 2022.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the 21 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. As per June 30, 2022, the Fund totalled C$523 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedInFacebook or Twitter.

About OMERS Infrastructure

OMERS Infrastructure manages investments globally in infrastructure on behalf of OMERS, a defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in the Province of Ontario, Canada, and third-party investors through its Strategic Partnership Program. OMERS Infrastructure currently has approximately C$32 billion in assets under management and over 30 investments, principally in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and across sectors including energy, digital services, transportation and government-regulated services. OMERS Infrastructure has employees in Toronto, New York, the U.K., Continental Europe (including Amsterdam, NL), Asia and Australia. More information: www.omersinfrastructure.com.

