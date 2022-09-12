CPP Investments & OMERS Infrastructure Announce Sale of their stakes in Skyway Concession Company LLC to Atlas Arteria

SYDNEY, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and OMERS Infrastructure today announced they have agreed to terms with Atlas Arteria to sell each of their respective 33.33% indirect stakes in Skyway Concession Company LLC ("SCC"). SCC manages, operates and maintains the Chicago Skyway toll road under a 99-year concession agreement. CPP Investments and OMERS initially acquired their stakes in 2016. The acquisition represents an equity value of US$2.013 billion for the 66.67% majority interest.

Chicago Skyway is a 7.8-mile (12.5 kilometer) toll road that forms a critical link between downtown Chicago and its south-eastern suburbs. As an essential part of the Chicago road network, it delivers reliability and time savings for its users in one of the busiest corridors in the United States.

Scott Lawrence, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, CPP Investments, said:

"We would like to commend SCC's management team and its partners and stakeholders who have enhanced Skyway, and positioned it to play a key role in keeping the flow of people and goods moving efficiently in the Chicago area. We are proud that our successful investment in SCC has delivered value to CPP's contributors and beneficiaries."

Gisele Everett, Senior Managing Director and Head of Americas, OMERS Infrastructure, said: "We have maintained OMERS stake in SCC for over five years, during which time the company has proved to be a strong and resilient asset that plays a key role in keeping Chicago connected and mobile. We would like to thank all the stakeholders we have worked with, and wish Skyway's staff, management and new investors well as the company enters its next phase."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in Q4 2022.

