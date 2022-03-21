U.S. markets open in 7 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.00
    -16.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,501.00
    -132.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,333.50
    -80.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.30
    -8.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.31
    +3.61 (+3.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.50
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1040
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    -1.80 (-7.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3154
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2750
    +0.1050 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,981.56
    -890.16 (-2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.99
    +20.12 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

CPP Investments and Pacific Asset Management To Develop the Largest Carrier-Neutral Data Centre in South Korea

·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Pacific Asset Management Company (Pacific) today announced a KRW 200 billion (C$214.3 million) joint venture to develop the largest carrier-neutral hyperscale data centre, Jukjeon Data Centre, in South Korea. CPP Investments and a fund managed by Pacific will commit KRW 137 billion (C$146.8 million) in equity for the project development, with CPP Investments allocating KRW 126 billion (C$135 million). Other investors in the joint venture include Dreammark 1, GS Retail, and Shinhan Investment Corporation.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Logo (CNW Group/Canada Pension Plan Investment Board)
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Logo (CNW Group/Canada Pension Plan Investment Board)

Located in the eastern part of the Seoul metropolitan area, Jukjeon Data Centre is close to the Pangyo Techno Valley, a technology hub known as South Korea's Silicon Valley. The data centre also provides connectivity to multiple telecom carriers.

"Demand for data centres in Asia Pacific continues to grow and is boosted further by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies in South Korea are in need of digital infrastructure as the country is emerging as a technology and innovation hub in the region," said Gilles Chow, Managing Director, Head of Real Estate North Asia, CPP Investments. "This joint venture combines the strength of each partner to provide a best-in-class data centre for tenants, and represents a significant investment opportunity for CPP Investments as we continue to expand our real estate portfolio in the region."

Jukjeon Data Centre with a total gross floor area of 99,070 square meters will consist of four above-ground floors and four below-ground floors to provide commercial space for cloud service, internet service and information technology companies. Upon completion in June 2024, Jukjeon Data Centre will be operated by LG CNS, an experienced data-centre operator in South Korea.

About CPP Investments
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 20 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At December 31, 2021, the Fund totalled C$550.4 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Pacific
Pacific Asset Management Company (Pacific) is an alternative investment management company specialized in the real estate. Pacific has made investments in various asset classes such as office, logistics, hotel, multi-family, and data centres, with assets under management of US$4.2 billion as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit http://www.pacific-amc.com.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/21/c3262.html

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Home Sellers Ramp Up Prices in Strongest Ever Spring Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItU.K. house sellers are enjoying the strongest spring marke

  • Companies Put Brakes on $25 Billion of Deal-Making as War Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- Firms across the globe are ditching fund-raising deals at a quickening pace, as volatility destabilizes credit markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Int

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Four Market Days That Changed Everything; What To Do Now

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • Whatever You're Doing in the Market is Probably Wrong

    Sorry, everyone, but Real Money Columnist Paul Price has a bit of tough love headed your way. "The little guy," he wrote recently, "is almost always wrong. When they yank money out of equities you should be doing the opposite.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Do Tricon Residential's (TSE:TCN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • Blackstone Plans Fund for People With Millions Not Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Dentists, surgeons and other suburban millionaires don’t loom large on the client rosters of buyout funds run by the most elite investment firms.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseBut insid

  • Trading Suspended; Ronshine Auditor Resigns: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its other units were suspended in Hong Kong trading Monday pending “inside information statements,” according to exchange filings that didn’t elaborate. The developer plans to sell a 30% stake in a Nanjing property company.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get D

  • U.S. Equity Futures Slip as Crude Oil Extends Jump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and stocks slipped Monday as crude oil jumped and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walke

  • Nike earnings, consumer sentiment: What to know in markets this week

    After U.S. stocks staged a rebound last week in the wake of the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated monetary policy decision, investors this week will look ahead to a somewhat quieter slate of corporate earnings and economic data releases.

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    It can be a scary time for growth stock investors right now. To be sure, some of the beaten-down growth stocks are lower for a reason. Since reaching a share price of more than $300 in November, handmade and unique item marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has seen its share price cut in half, despite posting strong results throughout its business.

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Best Week Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Most dividend stocks pay a fixed quarterly dividend. Because of that, investors can potentially earn some big-time passive income streams during periods of high energy prices like we're seeing today. Here's why investors won't want to overlook the dividend upside of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Thoma Bravo Nears Deal to Acquire Anaplan

    (Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire U.S. enterprise software company Anaplan Inc. in a deal valued at $10.7 billion, adding to a string of deals this year by cash-rich private equity firms.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Set a Trap for Ukr

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Older Americans, Flush With Housing and Stock Portfolio Wealth, Poised to Revive Spending This Year

    Consumers age 65 and older are boosting their spending as Omicron fades.