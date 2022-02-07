U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with New Natchitoches Store

·2 min read

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, one of the fastest-growing mobile device repair franchise networks in North America, is pleased to announce a new store opening in Natchitoches, LA. The franchise congratulates Jerod Welch on opening his latest CPR location, CPR Natchitoches.

"Looking at the success we've seen with Jerod's other locations, we're more than positive that this new location will thrive in his leadership," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "On behalf of CPR Corporate, we're ready to begin delivering more efficient and reputable repair solutions to the Natchitoches community."

Louisiana's oldest city, Natchitoches, is full of rich architecture, culture, and art derived from its 1714 origins. A welcoming city and hub for tourists, the environment is one to cherish and embrace. CPR Cell Phone Repair Natchitoches has excellent potential, located along the Cane River surrounded by historical destinations, businesses, restaurants, and Northwestern State University.

As an owner of many CPR franchises across Louisiana and Mississippi, Jerod Welch is looking forward to bringing his expertise to the Natchitoches community. He knows how valuable the CPR Cell Phone Repair franchise is to its patrons and is proud to bring accessible technology repair service to the residents of Natchitoches, Louisiana.

CPR Natchitoches technicians are thoroughly trained and equipped to handle various issues, ranging from cracked screens to dead batteries and broken devices. In addition to the services listed above, Jerod and his team are proud to offer free repair estimates and device financing. Please stop by the store in person or use the contact details listed below to learn additional information.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Natchitoches is located at:

929 Keyser Ave.
Suite G
Natchitoches, LA 71457

Please contact the store at (337) 294-8990 or via email: repairs@cpr-natchitoches.com

Please visit the store's website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/natchitoches-louisiana/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

CPR by Assurant (CPR), ranked the no. 1 franchise for electronics repairs in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, is one of the largest, fastest-growing mobile repair franchises in North America, operating over 500 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For more information about CPR by Assurant, visit www.cellphonerepair.com.

Media Contact

Chris Jourdan
chris.jourdan@cpr-corporate.com
877-392-6278 ext. 7711

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687539/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-Services-with-New-Natchitoches-Store

