CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands with a New Store in Texas

INDEPENDENCE, OH/ ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair Network is pleased to welcome a new franchise location in Pasadena, TX. CPR Pasadena is Celvin and Kelli Mendez's second location in Texas to join the industry-leading network of mobile repair specialists.

"We are excited for Celvin and Kelli to open this new location in Pasadena," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "The Mendez's track record shows us this new store is in good hands!"

Celvin and Kelli's store is open to serve customers who live in or near Pasadena, TX.

This new store is centrally located on a retail-dense intersection. There are other establishments in this area like clothing stores, restaurants, and gyms, making it an ideal location to shop or grab a bite to eat while you wait for your fast, affordable repair.

"I have over 12 years of experience in repairing electronics, as well as providing the best customer service as possible," said Celvin.

Celvin has always lived in the Houston area and now lives with his wife, Kelli, and two kids in Pearland. On their days off, the Mendez's enjoy backyard barbeques, camping, fishing, and any other activity that allows them to create memories together. Celvin is WISE certified and serves as a member of the local Chamber of Commerce.

From cracked screens to broken charging ports and more, Cell Phone Repair Pasadena is your one-stop smartphone repair shop. In addition to smartphones, their expert technicians can fix tablets, laptops, computers, gaming consoles, and more!

To learn more about Celvin and Kelli's CPR Pasadena store and their other location in Pearland, please contact the stores at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Pasadena is located at:

5968 Fairmont Parkway

Suite G

Pasadena, TX 77505

Please contact the store at 713-340-1600 or via email: repairs@cpr-pasadenatx.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/pasadena-tx/

Celvin and Kelli's other store is located at:

CPR Pearland

3115 Dixie Farm Rd

#115

Pearland, TX 77581

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla., in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Media Contact

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair





