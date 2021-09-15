CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands With New North Carolina Location

SHELBY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is excited to announce the opening of the newest CPR franchise location. The network congratulates Bill Halford and Nimsi Hernandez on the opening of CPR Cell Phone Repair Shelby.

"We are so excited to be opening a CPR store in Shelby," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Bill and Nimsi have done a great job with their other CPR locations and have put so much work into this new store. We can't wait to see the area residents finding the value in our technology repair services."

Shelby is located near the western edge of Charlotte and is a vibrant community that highlights community art and music. The town is passionate about getting its residents involved with local businesses, restaurants, and activities. CPR Shelby is located right off of Dixon Boulevard next to the Showmars restaurant.

"We love being able to provide communities with affordable and reliable technology repair services," say Bill and Nimsi. "We know how valuable CPR stores are, and can't wait for the residents of Shelby to see that as well."

Bill and Nimsi can't wait to welcome Shelby residents into their store. While Bill currently resides in Batesburg, SC, Nimsi is a new resident to Shelby. Having partnered for the past seven years owning and managing other CPR Cell Phone Repair stores, they are both very enthusiastic about the valuable repair services CPR Shelby will bring to the community. When they aren't managing their businesses, you can find them hiking and camping.

To learn more about CPR Shelby or book an appointment, reach out to the store with the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Shelby is located at:

1506-3 E Dixon Blvd

Shelby, NC 28152

Please contact the store at 980-404-0116 or via email: repairs@cpr-shelby.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/shelby-nc/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. AS a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronics devices. In 2021, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the sixth consecutive year and ranked second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales category.

For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

