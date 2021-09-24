CPRS National announces the winners of the 2021 Awards of Excellence

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The winners of 90 Awards of Excellence were announced at the 2021 CPRS National Awards Ceremony on Sept. 23. Gold, silver and bronze award winners were revealed during the annual event, which celebrates the best work in Canadian public relations and communications, on the final day of the 2021 CPRS National virtual conference, Cultivate 2021.

A record number of award recipients were announced during the presentation, including the 20 winners of this year's COVID-19 sub-categories, which recognize the outstanding communications efforts demonstrated in response to the coronavirus pandemic.



CPRS National would like to congratulate the following winners for their commitment to professional excellence:

COMMUNICATIONS PROGRAMS

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign

GOLD: BCLC - Spread the Local Love

SILVER: Craft Public Relations - The Launch of the Earth's Own Plant Project

BRONZE: Weber Shandwick Canada - Fries for Good

Best Influencer Campaign

GOLD: Argyle - Kitchen Memories Project

SILVER: Argyle - Let's Talk over RA

BRONZE: Wilfrid Laurier University - Mask your Mouth, Not your Mood: A Virtual Community Visibility Strategy

Best Integrated Communications

GOLD: Capital-Image - Baigneurs en bonnes mains

SILVER & COVID SILVER: Edmonton Public Schools - Edmonton Public Schools COVID-19 Re-entry Communications Plan

BRONZE & COVID BRONZE: Ordre des CPA du Québec - Communications COVID-19: Êtes-vous prêts pour le retour à l'anormal?

BRONZE: Argyle - Federal Indian Day School Class Action

Best Non-profit / NGO Campaign

GOLD: Edelman Canada - The Toker

SILVER: Tamara Vineberg - BBYO Bagels for BreakFast

SILVER: Sheridan College - Learning, Uncompromised: Sheridan's Fall Promise

Best Use of Media Relations – Large Budget (More than $50,000 CAD)

GOLD & COVID GOLD: Kaiser & Partners - Workplace Insight Studies: COVID-19 and the Canadian Workplace

SILVER: Craft Public Relations - National Newspaper Week 2020

COVID SILVER: LifeWorks and Kaiser & Partners Inc. - Mental Health Index Launch

BRONZE: McDougall Communications - Contact Lenses & COVID-19: Turning the Tide Against Misinformation

Best Use of Media Relations – Medium Budget ( $10,000 – $50,000 CAD)

GOLD & COVID GOLD: Craft Public Relations - The Royal Agricultural Virtual Experience 2020

SILVER: Edelman Canada - Project Rosebud

BRONZE & COVID BRONZE: CAE - CAE videos featuring Canadian-designed and -built CAE Air1

Best Use of Media Relations - Small Budget (less than $10,000 CAD)

GOLD: Global Public Affairs - "Raising Canada 2020"

SILVER & COVID GOLD: Broad Reach Communications - Helping Canadian Business Leaders Communicate During COVID-19

BRONZE: Louis Riel School Division - Manito Ahbee Aki Launch

BRONZE: BCLC - GSA Expansion and Completion

Brand Development Campaign of the year

GOLD: Tahltan Central Government - Creating the Tahltan Central Government Brand Identity - a Guide to Future Generations

Canadian Advocacy and Social Marketing Campaign of the Year

SILVER: Weber Shandwick - Shoppable Girls

Canadian Digital Communication

GOLD: Town of Fort Erie - A Beach With Two Names

SILVER: Paradigm - Alberta Auto Insurance Reform

BRONZE: Louis Riel School Division - Manito Ahbee Aki Launch

Canadian Government Relations Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Argyle - Save Eye Care

SILVER: Paradigm - Alberta Auto Insurance Reform

Canadian Health Care Campaign of the Year

GOLD & COVID GOLD: McDougall Communications - Contact Lenses & COVID-19: Turning the Tide Against Misinformation

SILVER: Edelman Canada - The Toker

BRONZE & COVID SILVER: Nova Scotia Health - Nova Scotia Health Rises to Respond to COVID-19

COVID BRONZE: Argyle - #TakeCareInCOVID

Canadian Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Edelman Canada - ASD: Rockin' the Spectrum

SILVER & COVID GOLD: Sheridan College - Learning, Uncompromised: Sheridan's Fall Promise

BRONZE: Craft Public Relations - Bringing Nintendo Switch to Canadian Women

COVID SILVER: Town of Fort Erie - A Beach With Two Names

COVID BRONZE: No Fixed Address - Lockdown Lovebaby Collection

Employee Engagement / Internal Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD & COVID GOLD: CAE - Empowering employees to act during COVID-19 to come out of the pandemic stronger!

SILVER: EPCOR Utilities Ltd. - EPCOR's Mission Possible

BRONZE: RTOERO - Create and Communicate Internal Training Workshop

COVID SILVER: Sheridan College - Keeping connected while physically dispersed: Sheridan's pandemic response

COVID BRONZE: Dynacare - Engaging Employees through COVID-19 – Dynacare's Video Town Hall Meetings

COVID BRONZE: CCRM - Supporting revolutionary health care with employee communications during the COVID-19 pandemic

New Product or Service Launch

GOLD: Craft Public Relations - Snoop Uncorked: The Launch of 19 Crimes Cali Red

SILVER: BC Housing - BC Temporary Rental Supplement (BC-TRS)

BRONZE: Louis Riel School Division - Manito Ahbee Aki Launch

BRONZE: Citizen Relations - Oroweat Organic presents The 50 Mile Menu

Best "Pivot" Award

GOLD: BC Housing - BC Housing's homeless to sheltered response during COVID-19

SILVER: City of Red Deer - Property Tax during a Pandemic

BRONZE: WorkSafeNB - Staff First in a State of Emergency

Canadian Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Campaign of the Year

SILVER: Edelman Canada - The D Cut

BRONZE: BlueSky Communications - RBC Indigenous

External Communications

GOLD & COVID GOLD: Swerve PR Inc. - Mastermind Toys, Building Canada's Authority on Play

SILVER & COVID SILVER: McDougall Communications - Contact Lenses & COVID-19: Turning the Tide against Misinformation

BRONZE: Wilfrid Laurier University - Mask your Mouth, Not your Mood: A Virtual Community Visibility Strategy

COVID BRONZE: Fraser Health - Using Real Case Data and Infographics to Convey COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Three Super-spreader Scenarios

Student Communications Campaign of the Year

BRONZE: Red River College - Meals in Motion

COMMUNICATIONS PROJECTS

Best Multimedia Projects

SILVER: EXP - #myEXPerience employee testimonial video series

BRONZE: Wilfrid Laurier University - Laurier's First Year Experience

Best Publication

GOLD: RTOERO - Liaison E-Newsletter

SILVER: Tahltan Central Government - 2020 Fish & Wildlife Newsletter – Fostering Culture, Building Knowledge and Protecting Resources

BRONZE: QEII Foundation - QEII Foundation's QEII Times

Best Special Events Projects

GOLD: Sheridan College - The 2020 Virtual Welcome Back Event

SILVER: Tamara Vineberg - BBYO Bagels for BreakFast

SILVER: Sheridan College - Fall Convocation 2020: Celebrating the incredible perseverance of Sheridan's graduating class in a virtual environment

BRONZE: Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. - CT Christmas Trail

Best Research

SILVER: RTOERO - 2020 Renaissance Readership Survey

ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE

In House Team of Year

Provincial Health Services Authority

Agency Team of the Year – Large

Argyle

Agency Team of the Year – Medium

No Fixed Address

CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR AND SPECIAL MENTIONS

Campaign of the Year

Craft Public Relations - The Royal Agricultural Virtual Experience 2020

Special Mention - Research

Craft Public Relations - The Launch of the Earth's Own Plant Project

Edmonton Public Schools - Edmonton Public Schools COVID-19 Re-entry Communications Plan

Special Mention – Communications

Craft Public Relations - Snoop Uncorked: The Launch of 19 Crimes Cali Red

Fraser Health - Partnering with Communities to Share Public Health Messages

