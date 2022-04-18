U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.69
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,411.69
    -39.54 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,332.36
    -18.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.13
    -14.85 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.59
    +0.64 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.00
    +7.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    +0.34 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0783
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    -0.0043 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.9750
    +0.5360 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,780.79
    +538.32 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.69
    +16.77 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

CPS Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CPSS
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

  • Pretax income of $29.3 million, compared to $7.9 million in the prior year period

  • Net income of $21.1 million, or $0.75 per diluted share

  • New contract purchases of $410.0 million

  • Each of the above represent all-time quarterly records since our inception in 1991

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $21.1 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. This compares to net income of $5.2 million, or $0.21 diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $74.4 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 17.8%, compared to $63.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $45.0 million compared to $55.2 million for the 2021 period for a decrease of $10.1 million, or 18.4%. Pretax income for the first quarter of 2022 was $29.3 million compared to pretax income of $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 269.2%.

During the first quarter of 2022, CPS purchased $410.0 million of new contracts compared to $328.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $205.5 million during the first quarter of 2021. The Company's receivables totaled $2.324 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase from $2.209 billion as of December 31, 2021 and $2.119 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Annualized net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were 3.3% of the average portfolio as compared to 6.3% for the first quarter of 2021. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 8.52% of the total portfolio as of March 31, 2022, as compared to 7.77% as of March 31, 2021.

“I’m proud to report on the best quarterly results in the 31-year history of the Company”, said Charles E. Bradley, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our first quarter originations volume was 25% greater than the fourth quarter of 2021 and approximately double the volume from the first quarter of 2021. We continue to see strong metrics in credit performance and are looking forward to the remainder of 2022.”

Conference Call

CPS announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 19, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its quarterly operating results. Those wishing to participate by telephone may dial-in at 877 312-5502 or 253 237-1131 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The conference identification number is 3771614.

A replay of the conference call will be available between April 19 and April 26, beginning two hours after conclusion of the call, by dialing 855 859-2056 or 404 537-3406 for international participants, with conference identification number 3771614. A broadcast of the conference call will also be available live and for 90 days after the call via the Company’s web site at www.consumerportfolio.com.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its pandemic-related markdown of carrying value for the portion of its portfolio accounted for at fair value, its pandemic-related charge to the provision for credit losses for the its legacy portfolio, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include (in addition to risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and to the economy generally) the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. The accuracy of such estimates may also be affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and of governmental responses to said pandemic, which have included prohibitions on certain means of enforcement of receivables, and may include additional restrictions, as yet unknown, in the future. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer
844 878-2777



Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Revenues:

Interest income

$

70,060

$

66,093

Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value

2,400

(4,417

)

Other income

1,906

1,436

74,366

63,112

Expenses:

Employee costs

22,152

20,159

General and administrative

8,231

7,748

Interest

16,400

20,946

Provision for credit losses

(9,400

)

-

Other expenses

7,655

6,315

45,038

55,168

Income before income taxes

29,328

7,944

Income tax expense

8,213

2,780

Net income

$

21,115

$

5,164

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.99

$

0.23

Diluted

$

0.75

$

0.21

Number of shares used in computing earnings

per share:

Basic

21,221

22,741

Diluted

28,197

24,967

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

21,726

$

29,928

Restricted cash and equivalents

164,550

146,620

Finance receivables measured at fair value

1,903,857

1,749,098

Finance receivables

186,745

232,390

Allowance for finance credit losses

(45,001

)

(56,206

)

Finance receivables, net

141,744

176,184

Deferred tax assets, net

18,913

19,575

Other assets

26,760

38,173

$

2,277,550

$

2,159,578

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

56,988

$

43,648

Warehouse lines of credit

147,026

105,610

Residual interest financing

49,434

53,682

Securitization trust debt

1,813,478

1,759,972

Subordinated renewable notes

26,756

26,459

2,093,682

1,989,371

Shareholders' equity

183,868

170,207

$

2,277,550

$

2,159,578

Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions)

At and for the

Three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Contracts purchased

$

409.96

$

205.48

Contracts securitized

330.00

245.00

Total portfolio balance

$

2,324.35

$

2,119.07

Average portfolio balance

2,273.48

2,138.66

Allowance for finance credit losses as % of fin. receivables

24.10

%

17.88

%

Aggregate allowance as % of fin. receivables (1)

24.50

%

19.06

%

Delinquencies

31+ Days

7.39

%

6.34

%

Repossession Inventory

1.13

%

1.43

%

Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory

8.52

%

7.77

%

Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio

Legacy portfolio

0.84

%

12.63

%

Fair Value portfolio

3.53

%

4.61

%

Total portfolio

3.29

%

6.30

%

Recovery rates (2)

61.4

%

43.3

%

For the

Three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021

$ (3)

% (4)

$ (3)

% (4)

Interest income

$

70.06

12.3

%

$

66.09

12.4

%

Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value

2.40

0.4

%

(4.42

)

-0.8

%

Other income

1.91

0.3

%

1.44

0.3

%

Interest expense

(16.40

)

-2.9

%

(20.95

)

-3.9

%

Net interest margin

57.97

10.2

%

42.17

7.9

%

Provision for credit losses

9.40

1.7

%

-

0.0

%

Risk adjusted margin

67.37

11.9

%

42.17

7.9

%

Core operating expenses

(38.04

)

-6.7

%

(34.22

)

-6.4

%

Pre-tax income

$

29.33

5.2

%

$

7.94

1.5

%

(1) Includes allowance for finance credit losses and allowance for repossession inventory.

(2) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale.

(3) Numbers may not add due to rounding.

(4) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding.





Recommended Stories

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Bank of America Q1 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Bank of America.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    Business leaders are warning China's lockdowns could decimate economic activity for months to come.

  • Netflix, Tesla to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick discusses earnings expectations for Netlix and Tesla.&nbsp;

  • If I Had to Buy 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    The stock market is having a rocky 2022 so far, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 7.8% year to date. Companies are turning to unconventional methods to buoy their share prices, and initiating a stock split seems to be the go-to move for some of them. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have all announced plans to split their stocks this year.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still Worth Keeping?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Netflix Investors Could Be in for a Shocker This Week

    With investor sentiment near trough levels, the streaming pioneer could deliver a big surprise this week.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Prem Watsa

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Prem Watsa. To skip the details about Prem Watsa’s history and investment philosophy, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Prem Watsa. Prem Watsa is the founder, Chairman, and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings. Some […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Monday Morning

    The entire automotive industry has been struggling with supply chain issues, including a shortage of semiconductors. After sinking as much as 6.6% in early trading, Rivian shares were down 4.7% as of 10:23 a.m. ET. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says that the supply of batteries will be the biggest challenge to growing electric vehicle (EV) production.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Plunged Further Today

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) extended its losing streak and plunged this morning, trading down 4.5% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. The cryptocurrency exchange company has fallen out of favor with several analysts in recent days, and today was no different. This morning, Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau slashed Coinbase stock's price target to $314 a share from $377 per share while maintaining an "outperforming" rating on the stock, according to TheFly.com.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for April

    Instead of waiting for the market to again favor marijuana stocks, these three are already turning a profit and can be bought for a discount.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    These companies strike the right balance of potential and leadership, which could help them achieve strong returns over the next decade.

  • Don't Feel Too at Home in CASA, Despite Verizon Deal

    Casa Systems gapped higher after word hit that Verizon was investing about $40 million in the company's common stock. But the technical picture gives some caution.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global Are Falling Today

    The company reported earnings results and announced it will hold a meeting that could lead to the stock being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Buy Shopify (SHOP) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “International Growth ACWI ex-U.S. Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge International Growth EAFE Strategy underperformed its MSCI EAFE Index benchmark. The Strategy had losses across nine of the 10 sectors in which […]

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    “Are you allowed to say this?” one user tweeted. “No,” Dorsey replied.