U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,966.34
    -3.27 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,073.87
    +100.86 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,907.27
    -24.40 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.22
    +11.17 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.83
    +1.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.50
    +16.60 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.41 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    +0.0052 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5040
    -0.0500 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8790
    -2.5460 (-1.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,141.94
    +780.18 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.00
    -3.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,804.97
    +79.99 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

CP's Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer to address the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on Jan. 19, 2023

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer John Brooks will address the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on Jan. 19, 2023, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cps-executive-vice-president-and-chief-marketing-officer-to-address-the-cibc-western-institutional-investor-conference-on-jan-19-2023-301719605.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/12/c1184.html

Recommended Stories