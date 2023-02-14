U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

CP's President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Feb. 21, 2023

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel will address the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Feb. 21, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cps-president-and-chief-executive-officer-to-address-the-citi-global-industrial-tech-and-mobility-conference-on-feb-21-2023-301745649.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

