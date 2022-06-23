U.S. markets closed

CPSC's New Federal Infant Sleep Products Safety Standard Takes Effect

·3 min read

Rule Aims to Save Lives and Will Mean a Safer Marketplace for Parents and Babies

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new federal rule to ensure that products marketed or intended for infant sleep provide a safe sleep environment for babies up to 5 months old takes effect today.  The new Safety Standard for Infant Sleep Products, makes it unlawful to sell non-compliant infant sleep products, and applies to products manufactured on or after June 23rd.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit https://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at https://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2022/CPSCs-New-Federal-Infant-Sleep-Products-Safety-Standard-Takes-Effect

The new rule applies to inclined sleepers because infant sleep products must have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or lower. It also applies to any flat sleeping products that do not comply with the mandatory Safety Standard for Bassinets and Cradles.

"As a parent, I know there is nothing more important than the safety of our children. I am pleased to announce this new safety standard will protect our most vulnerable population, babies," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. "The new rule will support parents in making the safest possible choice for a product intended for babies' sleep."

The new rule will effectively eliminate potentially hazardous sleep products in the marketplace, such as inclined sleepers, travel and compact bassinets, and in-bed sleepers that do not currently meet a CPSC mandatory safety standard for infant sleep.

Items that are not intended or marketed for infant sleep are not subject to the rule. CPSC reminds consumers that the safest place for a baby to sleep is a flat, bare surface dedicated to the infant. Today's rule ensures that products marketed for sleep meet these basic safety requirements.

CPSC plans a comprehensive outreach effort to manufacturers, importers and sellers to enforce the new rule, including educating them about the requirements, and making sure they are aware of their compliance obligations.  The effort will include direct communications, online resources and other activities.

The infant sleep products rule requires that any product marketed or intended for sleep must meet one or more of the federal safety standards for cribs (full-size and non-full-size), bassinets and cradles, play yards, or bedside sleepers, and if the product does not already meet one of these regulations, then it must meet the safety standard for bassinets and cradles.

For more information on Section 104 of the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008 (the Danny Keysar Child Product Safety Notification Act), which requires the Commission to issue consumer product safety standards for durable infant or toddler products, click here.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

Release Number: 22-173

 

