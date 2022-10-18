U.S. markets closed

CQG Announces Additional Connectivity to China Derivatives Markets via Esunny

Initiative Further Supports Hong Kong, Singapore Futures Firms Facilitating Trade into China

CHICAGO and HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, announced today that it is providing additional connectivity into China's commodity exchanges via Esunny International (HK) Co., Limited (Esunny), the leading Chinese trading platform provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

CQG's preexisting integration in China with Shanghai Futures Information Technology Co., Ltd, the wholly own subsidiary under Shanghai Futures Exchange that operates the mainstream counter system (CTP), has long been one of the major bridges that connects international market participants with China commodity exchanges, and remains a trusted infrastructure relied upon by a wide range of Overseas Intermediaries (OI) to facilitate trading activities into China domestic clearing brokers. To better serve a growing list of Overseas Special Broker Participants (OSBP), as well as fulfilling other futures brokerage and clearing firms' requirements, CQG has further enhanced its connectivity to China markets by integrating with Esunny. The initiative particularly supports business models operated by Hong Kong and Singapore futures commission merchants (FCMs) focused on facilitating trades into China.

Rick Chang, General Manager of CQG Greater China, said: "Esunny is one of the major pillars that drives the China commodity market to function dynamically from a technological perspective not only domestically but also with the international trading community. Esunny currently provides technology solutions and services to more than 120 China domestic FCMs, more than 60 Hong Kong-based FCMs and over a dozen FCMs based in Southeast Asia, and it has been on the forefront for years of facilitating cross-border trading activities for mainland China and affiliated markets. Esunny's core mission of enabling more international participants to trade China markets aligns seamlessly with CQG's mission in China.

"With the newly added integration between CQG and Esunny, CQG's broker partners all over the world can now offer CQG's various leading front-end products and API solutions to their trading clients who want to participate in China's commodity markets, while the trades can be sent through to Esunny's infrastructure connected to Chinese exchanges. This added solution via Esunny completes CQG's comprehensive China integration by allowing both onshore and offshore broker connectivity, which offers more versatility for global trading clients to enter China and benefits many international FCMs which plan to strengthen inflow facilitation with China."

Prior to the latest China market integration, CQG and Esunny have been working together for years to enable Esunny's front end to offer a wide range of international market accesses, by leveraging CQG's global connectivity for order routing services. Both firms expect to continue to explore ways to better serve the Chinese and International trading communities with joint efforts.

CQG's Asia-Pacific presence includes offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

About Esunny International (HK) Co., Limited

Founded in June 2017, Esunny International (HK) Co., Limited is a technology provider and subsidiary of the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange. As a high-tech enterprise, it specializes in the development of computer application software, internet technical support, risk management and hosting services for the financial industry and information services for the commodity futures industry. Esunny International (HK) Co., Limited strives to continue its innovative efforts to better serve international futures and broader derivatives markets, and maintain its leading position as one of the core service providers in the Hong Kong market.

About CQG

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges and is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. One of the longest-serving technology solutions providers in the industry, CQG has won numerous awards for its trading software, technical analysis and multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, with 16 sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally. For more information, visit www.cqg.com.

SOURCE CQG

