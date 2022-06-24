Crédit Agricole Assurances : Distribution of an exceptional dividend of two billion euros

Crédit Agricole Assurances

Paris, 24th June 2022

Press Release

Distribution of an exceptional dividend of two billion euros

Crédit Agricole Assurances today paid an exceptional dividend1 of €2 billion euros to its shareholder2 Crédit Agricole S.A.

This distribution is part of the exceptional dividend policy, which aims to offset the effect on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s CET1 of the implementation of the new IFRS17 accounting standard, scheduled for 1st January 2023.

Pro-forma of this distribution, Crédit Agricole Assurances' solvency ratio at 31 March 2022 is 253%.

About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s largest insurance Group, unites together Crédit Agricole’s insurance subsidiaries. The Group offers a range of savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by the Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in eight other countries around the world by financial advisers and multi-line insurance agents. The Crédit Agricole Assurances companies serve individuals, professionals, farmers and businesses. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,300 employees. Its premium income at the end of 2021 amounted to €36.5 billion (IFRS).

1 This distribution has been approved by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution

2 Crédit Agricole Assurances is 99.99% owned by Crédit Agricole S.A. and 0.01% by SAS Sigma 39, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crédit Agricole S.A.

