Crédit Agricole Normandie Seine : communiqué CCI

Crédit Agricole de Normandie Seine
·1 min read
Bois-Guillaume, le 28 Avril 2021

DECISION DE JUSTICE RELATIVE AUX CERTIFICATS COOPERATIFS D’INVESTISSEMENT

La Caisse régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Normandie Seine prend acte avec satisfaction de la décision rendue le 12 avril par le Tribunal judiciaire d’Aix-en-Provence dans le litige engagé par des porteurs de certificats coopératifs d’investissement (CCI) en vue d’obtenir le rachat de leurs titres.

Cette décision correspond à l’analyse faite par la Caisse régionale sur l’absence de fondement de cette action. Elle peut toutefois faire l’objet d’appel de la part de la partie adverse.

Caisse Régionale de CRÉDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL

DE NORMANDIE-SEINE

Société coopérative à capital variable, agréée en tant qu’établissement de crédit -
Siège social : Cité de l’Agriculture - Chemin de la Bretèque - 76230 BOIS GUILLAUME

RCS : 433 786 738 Rouen – Société de courtage d’assurance immatriculée auprès de l’ORIAS sous le n°07 025 320

Contact Relations investisseurs :

Stéphane Roger, Directeur financier

E-mail : communication.financiere@ca-normandie-seine.fr

Tél : 02 27 76 77 53

Attachment


  • Homebuilders’ Pain to Spell Record Earnings for Lumber Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- When Kris Taylor set out to build a lake house last October, he budgeted $40,000 for lumber. But a pandemic-fueled homebuilding frenzy that’s catapulted lumber prices into uncharted territory more than doubled his expected costs.Taylor ultimately moved forward, joining a chorus of homebuilders fanning the flames of lumber’s remarkable rally. Since June, lumber futures have more than tripled to a record $1,326 per 1,000 board feet.That’s expected to translate into record first-quarter earnings for wood suppliers, who begin reporting revenues this week. Some analysts expect second-quarter earnings will be even higher, with the number of U.S. single-family homes built in March jumping to the highest since 2006, and strong building applications indicating momentum for months to come.Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest lumber producer, soared to record highs this month, as did those of Weyerhaeuser Co. and Interfor Corp.“The market remains spectacular,” said Kevin Mason, managing director for ERA Forest Products Research. “Order files are extended well into May, inventories are exceedingly light, and there is no wave of incremental supply on the horizon.”Mason expects lumber prices will moderate in the coming months, as summer holidays and oppressive heat reduces work hours at job sites in the U.S. South. But prices should remain above historical averages well into 2022.“If 2020 was a mic-drop event, 2021 is setting up to be an even more impressive encore performance for the forest-product industry,” RBC Capital Markets said in an April recent report.Record-high lumber prices are expected to mean “very strong free cash flow” for companies like West Fraser, Canfor Corp., and Interfor, RBC said.For Taylor, an already “atrocious” lumber shopping experience was exacerbated by scant availability of oriented strand board, known as OSB, which is widely used as a plywood stand-in to make walls and floors. Instead, he had to buy more expensive wood panels.Low inventories of OSB and other common wood products aren’t likely to reverse soon as pandemic-related labor disruptions make it difficult to ramp up production, according to CIBC Equity Research in an April 23 note in an April 23 note. But record profitability may incentivize more capacity, easing prices in 2022, the bank wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Plans to Scrap MiFID Research Rule for Small Firms, Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s market watchdog proposed easing landmark restrictions on investment research for small companies and fixed income markets in its first efforts to rewrite these rules since the U.K. left the European Union.The Financial Conduct Authority said analysts’ work on firms with a market value less than 200 million pounds ($278 million) would be exempt from unbundling rules, which were introduced by the EU’s MiFID II reforms to force investors to pay for research separately from trading.Research on fixed-income, currency and commodities would also be free from the restrictions under the FCA plan. Firms have complained that the curbs imposed extra compliance costs without much benefit, the regulator said on Wednesday.The revisions apply to one of the most controversial parts of the MiFID II overhaul of securities regulations. The U.K. was a strong backer of unbundling when the law was originally written before Britain, home to a huge cluster of asset-management firms affected by the rules, voted for Brexit.While the rules have led to lower fees for many investors, the FCA said on Wednesday the higher cost involved in trading shares of smaller public companies “partly reflects the lower amount of information publicly available.” Allowing research on small firms to be packaged in with trading fees could stoke interest among big investors, with limited effects on competition among stockbrokers, the regulator said.About 79% of public companies with a market value under 250 million pounds have either no research available or are covered by just one analyst, “levels of coverage which may be insufficient to provide a fully informed view for investors,” the FCA said.The FCA proposal comes after the EU last year eased the requirements on equity research for firms valued at less than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).The consultation launched on Wednesday is part of the U.K.’s broader review of capital markets, which will consider market structure, trading rules for shares, bonds and derivatives, the cost of market data and commodity derivatives trading, the FCA said.(Updates with fixed income plans in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank Posts Banner Quarter After Escaping Archegos Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Half-way through his restructuring of Deutsche Bank AG, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing took a big step toward convincing investors that Germany’s largest lender is no longer just a “show-me” case.The bank on Wednesday raised its outlook after beating Wall Street traders for a third straight quarter. The performance handed Sewing the strongest profit in seven years and fueled the biggest jump in the shares in almost a year. And in a quarter that left many competitors blindsided by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, Deutsche Bank -- once infamous for lapses in controls -- steered clear of the carnage. Even long-term skeptics were impressed.“We have a sell rating,” said Andrew Coombs, an analyst at Citigroup Inc., “but nonetheless have to commend the company on an impressive quarter.”Income from buying and selling debt securities rose 34% in the first three months of the year, compared with an average 17% gain for the largest U.S. investment banks. The performance prompted Sewing to predict that he’ll be able to match last year’s strong revenue, even as trading gains are expected to slow. The CEO has seen his two-year-old turnaround plan kept alive by soaring investor demand for corporate bonds and hedges that fueled a boom in the investment bank, while the lending businesses that he sought to strengthen struggled amid negative interest rates.Shares of Deutsche Bank rose as much as 9.5% and traded 9.3% higher at 12:48 p.m. in Frankfurt, bringing gains this year to 24%. Analysts welcomed the result, while cautioning that the unusual support from the trading business is bound to peter out.Deutsche Bank “has reported not only better-than-expected results in all divisions, but also the cleanest set of results of any global investment bank in our coverage so far,” Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note. “Guidance and targets for 2021 are improved and ambitious, which we welcome.”The analysts, and even some Deutsche Bank executives, had called the bank a “show-me” stock at the time Sewing took over, saying the CEO first needs to show he can deliver on his turnaround plan after many years in which prior management teams failed to deliver. They said they kept their “neutral” rating on the stock because the bank still had a “long way to go” to reach its profitability target.Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in a Bloomberg Television interview that the support from the trading business was bound to slow. “We see encouraging ongoing activity,” he said, though “we would not expect a similar pace to the first quarter” in the three months through June.Von Moltke also signaled that the bank’s plan to cut adjusted costs to 18.5 billion euros this year has been upended by higher levies for the European fund for winding down failed lenders, along with costs for the fallout from the collapse of Greensill Capital. Those “uncontrollable” items will add about 400 million euros to expenses this year. The bank doesn’t plan to offset them to avoid jeopardizing needed investments.Still, net income of 908 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the first quarter was the highest since the start of 2014, beating analysts’ estimates. Deutsche Bank also benefited from lower provisions for credit losses as the economic outlook improved. The investment bank saw revenue rise 32%, driven by the gain in fixed income trading, which was better than all Wall Street peers with the exception of Morgan Stanley.Revenue at the corporate bank declined 1% from a year earlier, though it rose 2% when adjusting for currency swings as Deutsche Bank passed on costs from negative rates. At the private bank, revenue was flat in euros and up 2% after excluding the effect of currencies. Both businesses have been hit hard by Europe’s negative interest rates.As part of his 2019 turnaround plan, Sewing had sought to refocus Deutsche Bank on its historical strength in corporate lending while exiting equities trading, including the prime brokerage business that caters to hedge funds. While the bank still had some exposure to Archegos, it was among a handful of lenders to Bill Hwang’s family office that were quick enough to exit those positions without losses, Bloomberg reported earlier.Von Moltke confirmed in the interview that the bank incurred no losses and was able to return excess collateral to Archegos.“We’re very pleased with the way our risk management functions functioned through the process, both in advance of the market events and then in the liquidation and managing through that event,” he said.On Tuesday, UBS Group AG announced a surprise $861 million loss from Archegos, while Nomura Holding Inc. disclosed a $2.9 billion hit. Credit Suisse Group AG last week put the cost of its relationship with the former hedge fund manager at $5.5 billion, the worst toll among global banks. It’s now planning a sweeping overhaul of the prime business and has tapped investors for fresh capital.At the two Swiss banks, the Archegos losses overshadowed what was otherwise a strong quarter for investment banking, including for advising on initial public offerings for so-called special purpose acquisition companies. Deutsche Bank, too, has gotten a boost because it’s among the few major firms that had a significant SPAC business long before it was fashionable.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Is Probing Ant’s Speedy Listing Process After Halting IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are probing the speed with which Ant Group Co.’s ill-fated listing was approved, according to people familiar with the matter.The investigation, being carried out by officials from multiple agencies, has for several months inquired into the process by which China’s securities regulator approved the public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. Among questions being explored by the probe are why Ant’s IPO was fast-tracked, if the company made sufficient disclosures and whether it received preferential treatment in the allocation of its stock code, they said.The Wall Street Journal, which reported the probe earlier, said Beijing was also looking into what support local officials provided Ant and into big state-owned firms that stood to gain from a listing of Jack Ma’s financial technology giant.The scrutiny points to the continuing fallout from the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering, days before a trading debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last year.The derailment of what was slated to be the world’s largest IPO marked the start of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing on China’s celebrated financial technology giants, which authorities have pledged to rein in this year. Founder Jack Ma has since kept a low profile, with regulators directing Ant to drastically revamp it business and hitting his crown jewel Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its market dominance.Ripples from the debacle are also being felt at China’s regulatory bodies. The securities watchdog last week unveiled plans to ban former staff from investing in pre-IPO companies.Chinese leaders are also concerned that Ant’s IPO stood to benefit a swathe of well-connected individuals and institutions, including state funds such as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and insurer China Life Insurance Co., the Wall Street Journal reported.It’s unclear what investigators have uncovered and whether anyone will be singled out for censure. Ant declined to comment in an emailed statement. The securities regulator, Shanghai stock exchange and local government, CIC and China Life didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Ma managed to get Ant’s IPO application through various levels of securities regulators relatively quickly even as banking regulators were concerned about its business model and weighing tougher regulations for the company and its peers, the Wall Street Journal said.In the run up to the IPO, Ant seemed particularly fond of the number eight, which is often associated with wealth in China. Eight is pronounced “ba” and rhymes with the word for “prosperity” or “getting rich” in Mandarin. Six is also considered lucky as its Mandarin translation is close in sound to the word associated with smooth progress.Ant’s stock ticker was 688688 in Shanghai and 6688 in Hong Kong. Its shares were priced in Shanghai at 68.8 yuan and at HK$80 in Hong Kong.One fallout from the probe has been a tightening of listing requirements at Shanghai’s STAR Market to ensure that only companies whose main business is technology are traded there, according to the Wall Street Journal.China’s financial regulators will continue to support Ant’s listing once the probe is completed and the company overhauls its business, one of the people familiar told Bloomberg. The firm’s transformation into a financial holding company that will effectively be supervised more like a bank could mean Ant will no longer be eligible to list on the STAR market.Ant’s Chairman Eric Jing promised staff that the company would eventually go public, according to a post on an internal website in March.For now, the future of Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- remains shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through the details of the fintech industry overhaul that derailed Ant’s $35 billion IPO, which had valued the company at $280 billion.The company will need to adhere to new rules, which will curtail its operations in every sector from payments to lending, and wealth management to insurance. Investors are awaiting final guidelines aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said. That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin shoots higher as Musk calls himself, 'The Dogefather'

    Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.

  • Tax refund status: Returns are averaging almost $3,000 in 2021. Here's where to check on yours.

    The Internal Revenue Service has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 17.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.

  • Banks still aren’t accounting for the emissions they finance

    CDP asked nearly 700 global financial institutions about their approach to “Scope 3” emissions: greenhouse gas emissions from the companies and projects in their investment portfolio, rather than from their own offices or operations. Of the 332 firms that responded, about half had not conducted any analysis of the climate impact of their investment portfolios.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Shopify rides online shopping wave to crush profit, revenue estimates

    (Reuters) -Canada's Shopify Inc, on Wednesday smashed first-quarter profit and revenue estimates on resilient demand for the company's e-commerce platform from businesses despite a gradual opening of economies. The company, which provides infrastructure for retailers to set up their stores online, emerged as a pandemic winner with revenue soaring 86% last year from 2019 and shares nearly doubling to make it Canada's most valuable firm. "Shopify saw real strength again during the quarter, and with total volume growth on the platform accelerating from 4Q, it's clear their role in the retail ecosystem continues to get stronger," said Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian.

  • My mom added me to her bank accounts before she died. Am I legally or morally obliged to disclose these accounts to my siblings?

    ‘My mom trusted me to take care of all her finances as well as all aspects of her life/care, and any house repairs/problems.’

  • US Officials Arrest Alleged Operator of $336M Bitcoin Mixing Service

    Roman Sterlingov faces three charges: unlicensed money transmission, money laundering and money laundering without a license.

  • Can a Person Who Is Retired Continue to Fund an IRA?

    You must have earned the income for it to be considered compensation for the purposes of contributing to an IRA.

  • The Fed is standing aside as house prices rip higher — but here’s what could get in the way

    It seems appropriate on a day when the Federal Reserve is making an interest-rate decision to look at the most rate-sensitive sector, housing. The Case-Shiller house price report released on Tuesday, showing an 11.9% surge for the 20-city composite in the three months ending February, was jaw dropping. Bespoke Investment Group calculates the annualized rise over the last eight months for the national index was 15.3% — a stronger period than even the subprime boom, or in fact any period in the series that dates back to the mid-1980s.

  • China's Huawei reports quarterly revenue drop as smartphone income hit

    China's Huawei Technologies saw revenue fall 16.5% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, hurt by a dip in sales after selling its budget smartphone unit Honor in November. "2021 will be a challenging year for us, but it's also the year that our future development strategy will begin to take shape," Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu said in the statement. The ban put Huawei's once lucrative handset business under immense pressure, prompting the sale of its Honor budget smartphone unit to a group of agents and dealers in November.

  • AMC to sell up to 43 million fresh shares, but calls off plans to seek approval for 500 million more

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares dipped in after-hours trading Tuesday, after the theater chain disclosed plans to sell millions of fresh shares while revealing early returns from reopened theaters, but said it would not ask shareholders to approve the potential sale of 500 million additional shares.

  • Wall Street ends mostly flat ahead of earnings wave

    Tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending near flat as investors focused on wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc dropped 4.5% after its quarterly results late on Monday fell short of some investors' expectations, with its revenue beat largely supported by sales of environmental credits and selling bitcoin, rather than vehicle sales. In extended trade on Tuesday, Microsoft Corp fell nearly 4% following its quarterly report, while Google-parent Alphabet jumped 5% following its report.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rally Over 100%, Says Oppenheimer

    Speaking of economic opportunity, and the general benefits of wide-ranging growth, President John Kennedy once said, “A rising tide lifts all boats.” As the COVID crisis fades, and economic activity starts returning to normal, we may be seeing just such a situation. The corporate earnings season, which is underway now, is clobbering expectations for the first quarter of 2021. We’ve seen reports from 121 S&P-listed companies, and so far earnings are up 45.3% year-over-year. Weighing in from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus noted, "As the number of vaccines administered stateside has moved higher, business and consumer sentiment [have] broadly improved from the end of last year... for now the equity markets in our view reflect a continuing capitulation of a bearish overview of stocks and prospects for the economy that has overstayed its welcome among many investors... We continue to favor equities in the current transitional environment.” Taking Stoltzfus's outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two penny stocks scoring rave reviews from Oppenheimer. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share could gain over 100% in the next year, so say the firm’s analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out what exactly makes both so compelling even with the risk involved with these plays. CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) The first penny stock we're looking at is a pharmaceutical company with one foot in each of the world’s largest markets. CASI is based in both Beijing, China and Rockville, Maryland. The company is US in origin, with Chinese operations conducted by a wholly owned subsidiary. CASI has one drug available in the commercial market; Evomela has applications in both cell transplant procedures and the treatment of multiple myeloma, and has been available in China since 2019. In addition to Evomela, CASI has an active pipeline, featuring four drug candidates in various stages of development – from preclinical to Phase 1 or 2 trials. CASI’s pipeline focuses on hematological oncology, with drug candidates under investigation as treatments for non-Hodgkin’s Leukemia, multiple myeloma, and AML, as well as general solid tumor applications. CASI’s product line is designed for commercialization in the Chinese medical markets. CNTC19, CASI's most advanced program, has received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from China CDE, due to success shown by initial data in the Phase 1 study of safety and efficacy for the treatment of relapsed B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). The next step, a Phase 2 study for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, is currently enrolling. Also of note, CASI’s drug candidate BI-1206 showed potential after a Phase 1/2a trial. The company believes that the drug has potential to restore activity of rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, already treated with rituximab, who have relapsed. Further trials are planned for later this year. On the financial end, CASI reported for full-year 2020 revenue of $15 million, compared to $4.1 million in 2019. This was based primarily on sales of Evomela, and exceeded the previously published guidance of $14 million for the year. The company finished 2020 with $57.1 million in cash on hand, and in March of this year, to raise capital, put over 15.8 million shares of common stock on the market. The stock sale grossed over $32 million before expenses. Covering CASI for Oppenheimer, analyst Leland Gershell believes that the recent financing "strengthens CASI's position as the company continues to evaluate opportunities to further expand its portfolio of differentiated oncology assets." The analyst added, “We believe CASI is one of a few publicly traded biotech companies positioned to achieve success by targeting the burgeoning Chinese pharmaceutical market. Through a licensing-driven business model, the company continues to build an oncology-focused portfolio of drug assets at all stages of development. Evomela is expected to grow 50%+ in 2021 and we believe the company's CD19 CAR-T therapy for B-cell malignancies will become the preferred option in China within this competitive class.” In line with this bullish outlook, Gershell puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and his $5 price target implies an upside of 192% for the next 12 months. (To view Gershell’s track record, click here) In general, the rest of the Street has an optimistic view of CASI. The stock’s Strong Buy status comes from the 3 Buys issued over the previous three months. The stock is selling for $1.70 per share, and its average price target of $4.10 suggests it has room for ~140% growth in 2021. (See CASI stock analysis on TipRanks) Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Shifting focus slightly, from China to the US, we’ll look at Vascular Biogenics, a biopharma company developing treatments for both cancer and immune/inflammatory diseases. VBLT’s leading drug candidate is VB-111, an oncology drug being investigated as a treatment for multiple solid tumors. This first-in-class gene therapy has applications for ovarian cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, colon cancer, and thyroid cancer. In a Phase 1 trial, VB-111 was shown to be well-tolerated by over 300 cancer patients across those conditions. Further successful trials included Phase 2 studies that were tumor-specific for ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. The drug candidate is currently undergoing a Phase 3 study, OVAL, for platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer. That study has enrolled over 200 patients, and shows high response rates in over 50% of the evaluable patients. The next most advanced candidate, VB-201, in January of this year began dosing patients in a Phase 2 study. This randomized controlled study will investigate VB-201 as a treatment for COVID-19. Biopharmas require funds for continued research, and Vascular Biogenetics reported finishing 2020 with $30.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits available. In a move to increase available funds, the company made a public offering of 6.9 million shares of common stock in April. At closing, the offering had raised over $28.3 million gross capital. After deducting expenses, the company will use the proceeds to fund continuing operations. Oppenheimer’s 5-star analyst Kevin DeGeeter is bullish on VBLT, especially with the OVAL study proceeding "on track." "Phase III OVAL study of VB-111 for treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer demonstrates improvement in ORR in second interim analysis that translates into an overall survival benefit. The company's prior investment in commercial-scale manufacturing allows VBLT to secure attractive partnering/takeover economics despite the relatively modest size of the advanced ovarian cancer market,” DeGeeter opined. The analyst added, "Our differentiated outlook for VBLT is based in large measure on potential to engage FDA regarding regulatory filing based on PFS in 2H22 vs. primary endpoint of OS (2H23). We view 6-plus months of PFS as a successful outcome. Based on a disappointing update for Mersana's XMT-1536 in January, we now view VB-111 as well positioned to be potential new SOC in r/r platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients that have also failed prior Avastin therapy." To this end, DeGeeter rates VBLT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $5 price target that suggests the stock will grow 163% from the current share price of $1.91. (To view DeGeeter’s track record, click here) DeGeeter's colleagues are also pounding the table on VBLT. Only Buy ratings, 4, in fact, have been issued in the last three months, so the consensus rating is a Strong Buy. With an average price target of $5 – matching DeGeeter’s above – VBLT shows room for a robust upside in the next 12 months. (See VBLT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How higher taxes on the rich could affect your investment and financial goals

    No matter their net worth, our clients will be looking to us for guidance on any changes to tax policy under the Biden administration. Nobody likes to pay higher taxes, and the Biden administration is focusing on increasing taxes for high-income individuals and families, and corporations. Financial advisers whose clients have more than $400,000 of annual household income should begin to think about a tax plan relative to their goals.

  • Will the IRS Come After Your Bitcoin Soon?

    If you made money off your bitcoin trades, the IRS will probably want to tax your cryptocurrency gains.