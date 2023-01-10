U.S. markets closed

Crab market to grow by 3.05% Y-O-Y in 2023; Rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of crabs will drive growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crab market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crab Market 2023-2027
  • Vendors: 15+, Including Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Global Seafood Chile SA, KEYPORT LLC, Maine Lobster Now LLC, Mazzetta Co. LLC, P and D Seafood Co., Pacific Cove Property Management Ltd., Pacific Seafood Group, SEA DELIGHT LLC, Seaview Crab Co., Sogelco International Inc., Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, The Crab Co. Ltd., The Crab Place, The J.M. Clayton Co., Trident Seafoods Corp., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: End-user, Environment, and Geography

To understand more about the crab market, request a sample report

In 2017, the crab market was valued at USD 14,914.53 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 11,959.37 million. The crab market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,880.54 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.15% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Crab market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Crab market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc. - The company offers crab products such as Star Cut King Crab Legs and Claws, Triple Scored Rock Crab Claws, and Blue Swimming Crab Jumbo Meat.

  • Bumble Bee Foods LLC - The company offers crab products such as Lump Crabmeat.

  • Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - The company offers crabs under the subsidiary Icicle Seafoods.

  • Global Seafood Chile SA - The company offers crabs such as King Crab.

Crab marketMarket Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Rising awareness about nutritional benefits of crabs

  • Expansion of retail stores offering crabs

  • Growing prominence of land-based aquaculture

KEY challenges – 

  • Overfishing and decline in certain species of crabs

  • Environmental concerns

  • Stringent regulations

Drivers & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The crab market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this crab market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crab market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the crab market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the crab market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crab market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The crayfish market size is expected to increase by USD 2.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.02%. The growing demand for aquaculture-based fish varieties is notably driving the crayfish market growth, although factors such as marketing and lack of capital may impede the market growth.

  • The octopus market size has the potential to grow by USD 318.07 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.44%. The growing awareness about the high nutritional value of octopus meat is one of the critical factors driving the octopus market growth. However, factors such as decrease in octopus landings leading to price hikes will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Crab Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

155

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2880.54 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.05

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 79%

Key countries

China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Global Seafood Chile SA, KEYPORT LLC, Maine Lobster Now LLC, Mazzetta Co. LLC, P and D Seafood Co., Pacific Cove Property Management Ltd., Pacific Seafood Group, SEA DELIGHT LLC, Seaview Crab Co., Sogelco International Inc., Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, The Crab Co. Ltd., The Crab Place, The J.M. Clayton Co., and Trident Seafoods Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Crab Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Environment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Environment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Environment

  • 7.3 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Capture fisheries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Environment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc.

  • 12.4 Bumble Bee Foods LLC

  • 12.5 Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

  • 12.6 Global Seafood Chile SA

  • 12.7 KEYPORT LLC

  • 12.8 Maine Lobster Now LLC

  • 12.9 Mazzetta Co. LLC

  • 12.10 P and D Seafood Co.

  • 12.11 Pacific Cove Property Management Ltd.

  • 12.12 Pacific Seafood Group

  • 12.13 SEA DELIGHT LLC

  • 12.14 Seaview Crab Co.

  • 12.15 Sogelco International Inc.

  • 12.16 Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc.

  • 12.17 Thai Union Group PCL

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Crab Market 2023-2027
Global Crab Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crab-market-to-grow-by-3-05-y-o-y-in-2023-rising-awareness-about-the-nutritional-benefits-of-crabs-will-drive-growth---technavio-301714454.html

SOURCE Technavio

