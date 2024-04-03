Crabcakes, cocktails and Southern-fried chicken coming to former Chaps Pit Beef

Baltimore-style barbecue has left the state of Delaware.

But where Chaps Pit Beef once stood in Rehoboth Beach, say Chaps’ former franchisees, there will instead be something all-Delaware in its place.

That’s both the promise and the name at forthcoming gastropub 302 The Local, which will open this month at 19819 Coastal Highway, next to the Rehoboth Beach location of Iron Hill Brewery.

There, brothers and co-owners Chris and Steven Desch will offer up cold-smoked cocktails, hot chicken, crabcakes, blackened tuna and a cornucopia of smash burgers made with ingredients ranging from cowboy candy to whiskey-bacon jam.

In the former location of Chaps Pit Beef in Rehoboth beach, brothers Chris and Steven Desch built out a gastropub called 302 The Local with smoked cocktails, smashburgers, hot chicken and ahi tuna.

The idea, Chris Desch said, is elevated comfort: taking the hearty meatloaf sandwiches or Southern-fried chicken that makes people feel at home and dialing the flavor up a little.

“We've got these bourbon-buttermilk chicken sandwiches that’ll blow your freakin’ mind,” said Desch. “Beautiful toppings, gourmet hamburgers, and ahi tuna.”

302 The Local is designed to meet the tastes of Delaware beachgoers

The concept, 302 The Local, is less based on Delaware-themed foods than what co-owner Chris Desch said he saw customers asking for as he settled into the community as a business owner.

Things like crabcakes, high-end cocktails and casual but creative food.

When Desch first came to Rehoboth Beach from Maryland, he said, he was excited to bring the food he knew. He manned the pits cooking up horseradish-topped and charcoal-grilled pit beef, a Charm City barbecue style that’s kept like a Maryland state secret.

In 2019, Chris and his brother, Gary, opened the Rehoboth Beach Chaps Pit Beef as the first franchise to cross the state line into Delaware. The Rehoboth Beach location was also the first Chaps with a bar.

But as the Desches got to know their customers and what they wanted, Chris started getting ideas on how to better tailor the restaurant to Rehoboth Beach.

“Let’s extend the bar,” he remembered thinking. “And let’s bring the crabcakes.”

Eventually, all those ideas meant opening a whole new restaurant entirely, one geared toward comfort food and Delaware beach culture and the customers they'd built over years in Rehoboth Beach. Gary, a real estate agent in Maryland and Delaware, is not involved with 302 The Local. But their youngest brother, Steven — who came aboard to help manage Chaps — is a partner in the new venture.

302 The Local brought in an award-winning local mixologist to create the cocktail menu

After closing Chaps in January, the Desch brothers got to work renovating the interior, expanding the bar and constructing the new menu.

The flavors are less an expression of an individual chef than of the entire restaurant team, said Chris Desch. Many of the creations are tied by name to local cities and landmarks, whether a gouda-bacon-jalapeno burger called the “Bethany” or a craggy-thick fried chicken sandwich with house Buffalo sauce and blue cheese named after Dewey Beach.

To help build the cocktail menu, The Local enlisted a local mixologist, Ryan Minnick, who recently went to the finals in a national bartending competition sponsored by "Breaking Bad" stars and Dos Hombres tequila owners Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

“We’re doing all fresh herbs, craft ice cubes, we’ve got a machine that’ll shoot smoke bubbles onto your drink. We’re pulling out all the tricks,” Desch said.

As far as those smoke bubbles go: Essentially your cocktail arrives with a smoke bubble atop it, and then you pop your own drink bubble, imbuing the cocktail with the flavor of the smoke.

The restaurant is built out and almost complete, Desch said, but staff is still busy fine-tuning recipes and executon. The Desch brothers hope to softly open the restaurant during the second week of April.

