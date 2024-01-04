Crackdown on ‘phantom’ net zero energy projects fails

electricity grid

A crackdown on ‘phantom’ energy projects meant to cut the decade-long wait for grid connections has stalled after a surge in applications from speculators made the queue even longer.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, this week pledged to make it tougher to register to connect to the electricity grid after efforts to shorten wait times by removing projects from the queue were bogged down in legal threats.

Ofgem and ESO, the UK’s Electricity System Operator, pledged to tackle long wait times last autumn by booting unrealistic and speculative projects from the queue.

The organisations promised to remove potentially hundreds of projects in an effort to cut waiting times as long as 13 years in many cases to connect to the grid.

However, dozens more applications have joined the register since the crackdown was announced. ESO said this week it was receiving an average of 80 new applications for grid connections a month.

Ofgem and ESO have also struggled to remove projects. Many developers have threatened legal action, meaning it will take until at least the autumn for the first removals.

The revelation undermines Rishi Sunak’s pledge, made last September, to “end the first-come first-serve approach to grid connections… to make sure those ready first will connect first”. It means there will be no improvement until after the general election.

Instead of shrinking, the list of projects seeking grid connections has only grown since Ofgem and ESO announced their crackdown last autumn.

Wind farms, solar farms and other developments totalling 15 extra gigawatts have joined the queue since October – roughly equivalent to the output of 12 nuclear power stations.

Developers’ attempts to game the system have infuriated Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem. This week he declared the system “no longer fit for purpose” and announced a second crackdown.

He is to announce plans to block all future attempts to join the grid connection queue unless energy developers can prove their projects are financially viable and have gained the appropriate consents.

Story continues

Mr Brearley said: “We want to raise the threshold so that under-developed projects with no planning permission or land rights – including some who have not even spoken to landowners about building on their land – will not be allowed to join the queue and then block the progress of more viable projects behind them.”

The surge in applications has been fuelled by the fact that energy speculators whose projects get to the top of the queue for a grid connection can make a quick killing by selling it on. In some extreme cases, this has led to developers submitting applications for land they do not own without the knowledge or agreement of the landowner.

Mr Brearley is writing to developers warning them it plans to bring in the new rules within 12 weeks.

ESO’s chief engineer Julian Leslie said: “Our new reformed process will prioritise the connection of viable projects, reduce times to connect for new and existing projects, deliver greater benefits for consumers and speed up the delivery of the energy mix required to meet net zero.

“The ESO will be uncompromising in our approach to driving out projects that cannot meet their connection date, paving the way for more viable projects that have a real chance of plugging into the grid, energising the UK economy.”

The register of schemes seeking grid connections now lists 1,600 new energy projects. A minority, such as those for nuclear power stations or offshore wind, are from major energy companies and have a clear business plan behind them.

However, hundreds of others are largely speculative, including onshore wind farms, solar farms, battery storage plants, and biomass-burning units. Research by Ofgem and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero suggests up to 70pc will never be built.

The first-come-first-served system for connecting new energy schemes to the National Grid was set up by the Government years ago and was not designed for the era of surging demand generated by the UK’s push for renewables.

The light-touch system allows would-be developers to register their project as needing a grid connection with little scrutiny and before they have gained finance, land rights or planning permission. Many exist only on paper.

However, grid engineers have to respond according to the date of registration rather than by the likelihood of being built.

The result is that hundreds of ‘phantom’ onshore wind farms, solar farms and other green energy schemes are blocking the progress of genuine projects that could be working within a couple of years.

Octopus Energy has three solar farms on hold in County Durham, Lincolnshire and another near Birmingham. It has been told it will have to wait 13 years to connect them. Greg Jackson, chief executive of Octopus, has previously called for a complete reform of the planning system for energy projects.

Zoisa North-Bond, chief of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “National Grid ESO has finally closed the door on zombie projects and raised the bar for entry - ending an era of speculative developers with no plans to build blocking the grid queue.”

The same problems apply offshore, where companies such as Ørsted face 12-year waits for connection.

Barnaby Wharton, director of future electricity systems at RenewableUK, the industry body for wind developers, said: “Raising the bar to ensure that projects can only join the queue for a grid connection if developers have taken steps towards securing land rights makes sense.

“We need more action like this to break through the massive logjam, as some offshore wind projects are waiting for more than ten years to get connected to the grid.”

However, Tom Faulkner at energy consultancy Cornwall Insight said the benefits of the changes would be limited.

He said: “The new rules on landowner consent are a small step forward, however their effectiveness in removing delays is likely to be limited.

“While the requirement for consent might stop some of the very speculative ventures, potential developers can bypass it by simply providing a letter demonstrating they are talking to a landowner. This is unlikely to pose a major obstacle for many projects.”

There are far more schemes than Britain will ever need in the queue for grid connections. The 1,600 projects on the register would collectively generate 569Gw of electricity - 10 times what the UK needs now. Electricity demand will grow as the UK moves away from fossil fuels but never by as much as the 1,600 projects would deliver.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.