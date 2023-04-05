Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Has Announced A Dividend Of $1.30

The board of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $1.30 per share on the 9th of May. This means the annual payment is 4.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 50.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 67%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.60 total annually to $5.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's EPS has declined at around 13% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

We're Not Big Fans Of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Dividend

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

