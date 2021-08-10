Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Launches New Bacon-Themed Menu Items and Limited-Time Craft Beverages to Celebrate the Fall Season

Menu Updates Include Bacon Mac n' Cheese, Seasonal Beverages and More

LEBANON, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced today that its menu innovation will continue this fall with new additions and limited-time seasonal beverages. Bacon is a breakfast, lunch and dinner staple and will serve as the centerpiece of two new dishes – Bacon Mac n' Cheese and Bacon n' Egg Hashbrown Casserole – while for a limited time, guests also can enjoy the sweet and tangy flavor of Cracker Barrel's Huckleberry Tea or get into the fall spirit with a hand-crafted Pumpkin Pie Latte.

"Care is at the heart of all we do to make the guest experience unique at Cracker Barrel, and part of that is continuing to innovate and offer new menu additions like the flavorful Bacon Mac n' Cheese," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "This fall, we look forward to our guests returning to our stores to enjoy these brand-new items as well as fan favorites that are all crafted with care – our secret ingredient."

Cracker Barrel's new menu additions and limited-time offerings, available in stores and online, include:

Bacon Mac n' Cheese: There's a new way to enjoy a classic favorite. Available as a premium side, guests can now enjoy Cracker Barrel's creamy mac n' cheese topped with crispy bacon bites, parsley, green onions and parmesan cheese.



Bacon n' Egg Hashbrown Casserole: For guests looking for a hearty start to their day, the Bacon n' Egg Hashbrown Casserole begins with Cracker Barrel's signature Hashbrown Casserole, griddled and layered with Colby cheese, scrambled eggs and hickory-smoked bacon, all topped with fried onions, diced tomatoes and green onions. Served with buttermilk biscuits.



Huckleberry Tea: In need of a refreshing beverage? Cool down with a special blend of freshly brewed iced tea and the sweet and tangy flavor of wild berries. Available until Nov. 29.



Pumpkin Pie Latte: A returning favorite, the Pumpkin Pie Latte contains crafted coffee with sweet, seasonal pumpkin pie flavors, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of pumpkin pie spice. Enjoy iced or hot. Available until Nov. 29.

For more information about Cracker Barrel's new menu items or to place an online order today, visit crackerbarrel.com.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Media Contact:

Media Relations

615-235-4135

media.relations@crackerbarrel.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store logo

