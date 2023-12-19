Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's (NASDAQ:CBRL) Dividend Will Be $1.30

The board of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 13th of February, with investors receiving $1.30 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 31.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 104%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $2.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $5.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's EPS has fallen by approximately 18% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Story continues

We're Not Big Fans Of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Dividend

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Cracker Barrel Old Country Store make more consistent payments in the future. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.