Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's (NASDAQ:CBRL) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$135m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$489m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an ROCE of 7.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Hospitality industry average of 9.6%.

What Can We Tell From Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 7.8%. However it looks like Cracker Barrel Old Country Store might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 46% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

