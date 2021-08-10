U.S. markets closed

Cradlepoint Launches New Partner Portal to Optimise Customer Engagement and Deployment of 5G and Wireless WAN

Cradlepoint
·4 min read

Cradlepoint Cascade Enhances Partner Experience Through a Streamlined Dashboard and Comprehensive Resources

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced Cradlepoint Cascade, a new engagement platform for Cradlepoint’s award-winning partner program. The platform offers channel partners a streamlined experience to roll-out and monetise Cradlepoint’s industry-leading solutions that will enable business customers to capitalise on the era of 5G and Wireless WAN.

Cascade offers members of the Cradlepoint Partner Program a sleek and simple platform that provides a single pane of glass experience for partners, along with an extensive collection of resources to help deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to customers. Capabilities of Cascade include:

  • Customer Insights and Management: Partners have full access to the data that matters, including details on exactly how many licenses each one of their customers has, how many are being used, and which ones are in or out of compliance. Partners also have full insight into exactly when subscriptions expire and when they are up for renewal.

  • Sales Support and Management: Users have access to resources that assist in the sales process, including product collateral, technical details, pricelists, key contacts, and the ability to register deals.

  • World-Class Training: Through Cascade and Cradlepoint University, Cradlepoint offers partner enablement including training with a focus on product positioning, solutions and technology classes, developer training, and certifications to position partners as leaders in the market. In addition, partners can invest in guided journeys to train staff with 30, 60, or 90-day plans to accelerate revenue and expand reach.

  • 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialisation: Leading partners selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions can achieve 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialisation through Cascade, a certification eligible to partners that meet a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

“At Cradlepoint, we are leading the way when it comes to providing solutions that help organisations realise the promise of Wireless WAN and 5G, but this would not be possible without our incredible ecosystem of partners,” said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. “Cascade is simply about ensuring these partners have the tools and resources they need to do their job effectively. By adding this new portal to the Cradlepoint Partner Program, we are only bolstering our collective efforts to deliver effective solutions that transform businesses and drive results.”

A global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, Cradlepoint’s NetCloud platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things anywhere. Members of the Cradlepoint Partner Program benefit from best-in-class training, implementation guides, and educational and demand-generation tools to help drive customer engagement and success.

For more information on Cradlepoint’s Partner Program, visit https://cradlepoint.com/partners/for-partners/.

Partner Quotes

“The importance of Cradlepoint Cascade to us is like a compass to a sailor. It navigates our SD-WAN business to the right direction, even when the market is uncertain and the destination seems far way, especially during the on-going global pandemic of COVID-19,” said Zhafri Muhaimy, Chief Operating Officer, Cara Skadimo Sdn. Bhd.

“Cradlepoint’s partner support has been outstanding and the Cascade platform is the next chapter, offering us all the resources to support our customers even better, from marketing to generate new opportunities all the way to renewals of existing estates,” said Ivan Landen, CEO, Blue Wireless.

About Cradlepoint
Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things — anywhere. More than 25,000 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organisations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centres in Silicon Valley and India and international offices in the UK and Australia. www.cradlepoint.com.

Cradlepoint Media Inquiries
Biana Chamlet, PR Manager
Cradlepoint
Biana.chamlet@cradlepoint.com
M. +61452 516 069


