Craft Beer Market in Europe -- 6.20% YOY growth achieved in 2021

The craft beer market in Europe is fragmented due to the presence of many local and international players. The vendors operating in the market are focused on launching new and innovative products. They are also expanding their market share through partnerships and mergers and acquisitions. With constant innovations and the emergence of new breweries, the market is expected to witness high competition during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Stone Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. as dominant players in the market. Although the growing number of microbreweries and craft breweries, product launches, and growing demand for craft beer among millennials will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulations and heavy taxation, growing competition from other alcoholic beverages, and campaigns against alcohol consumption in Europe will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The craft beer market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

The demand for Indian Pale Ale (IPA)-based craft beer has remained significant in the market. The distinct flavor of IPA is one of the key factors for the growing popularity of this variety of beer. In addition, the rising focus on innovating and experimenting with IPA-based craft beer by most breweries is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Distribution Channel

The off-trade distribution channel accounted for maximum sales of craft beer in Europe in 2021. The segment is driven by the cost advantages of off-trade distribution channels. They eliminate additional costs associated with seating. Besides, the proliferation of supermarkets and hypermarkets that offer various brands of craft beer will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the segment.

Geography

The ROE segment will emerge as the key growth region, occupying 65% of the overall market share. The introduction of unique craft beer varieties in countries such as Italy is driving the growth of the segment. Besides, countries such as Germany, the UK, and Poland are expected to emerge as major markets for craft beer in Europe during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our craft beer market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Craft Beer Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the craft beer market in Europe, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the craft beer market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Craft Beer Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist craft beer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the craft beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the craft beer market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of craft beer market vendors

Craft Beer Market in Europe: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 666.34 million liters Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.20 Regional analysis Germany, UK, Poland, Russian Federation, Rest of Europe, Germany, UK, Poland, Russian Federation, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 65% Key consumer countries Germany, UK, Poland, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Stone Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on consumer staples industry

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 IPA-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Seasonal-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Pale ale-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Amber ale-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Lager-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.9 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Poland - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 Russian Federation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

11.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

11.5 BrewDog Plc

11.6 Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.

11.7 Cloudwater Brew Co.

11.8 Diageo Plc

11.9 Duvel Moortgat NV

11.10 Heineken NV

11.11 Stone Brewing Co.

11.12 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

