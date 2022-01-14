The Craft Beer Market in Europe to Record 6.20% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | BrewDog Plc - One of the Leading Companies, partnered with Temple of Seitan to feature their signature seitan wings and burgers in BrewDog Bars across the UK., in January 2020 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Craft Beer Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Craft Beer Market in Europe Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Stone Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Segments: Product (IPA-based craft beer, seasonal-based craft beer, pale ale-based craft beer, amber ale-based craft beer, and others), distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade)

Geographies: Europe (Germany, UK, Russian Federation, Poland)

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Craft Beer Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 is expected to increase by L 666.34 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of over 6%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Europe will register the highest growth rate of 65% among the other regions. France and Italy are the key markets for craft beer in the rest of Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Germany, the UK, Poland, and the Russian Federation.

Vendor Insights-

The craft beer market in Europe is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing the efficiency and performance of business operations to compete in the market.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - In May 2020, the company announced that it agreed with Anheuser-Busch InBev to acquire 100% of the shares of the Australian business of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

BrewDog Plc - In January 2020, the company partnered with Temple of Seitan to feature their signature seitan wings and burgers in BrewDog Bars across the UK.

Diageo Plc - In April 2021, the company announced that it had acquired Loyal 9 Cocktails, a growing spirits-based ready-to-drink brand, from Sons of Liberty Spirits Company.

Regional Market Outlook

During the forecast period, the craft beer market in Europe is predicted to develop at one of the fastest rates. In terms of overall beer consumption, including craft beer, Germany is among the top countries. Due to the large diversity of craft beer offered by European craft beer manufacturers, the craft beer industry in Germany is growing increasingly diversified. German brewers make a wide range of craft beers, including pilsners, wheat beers, pale ales, and India pale ales. Furthermore, the need for craft beer varieties is being driven by customer enthusiasm for specialty craft beers. Furthermore, during the projection period, the opening of various bars, pubs, and restaurants in the country would contribute to the expansion of the craft beer industry in Germany.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Craft Beer Market in Europe Driver:

In the last few years, the number of microbreweries and craft brewers in the European region has increased due to increased demand for various types of craft beer. Consumers in Europe are increasingly trying out new and intriguing craft beer varieties, such as IPAs and other pale ales. They are willing to spend extra on craft beer because there are so many distinct sorts. This has spurred the rise of the craft beer sector in Europe by encouraging the expansion of microbreweries and craft brewers.

Craft Beer Market in Europe Trend:

One of the positive developments in the European craft beer business is the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. Successful M&A transactions allow vendors to grow their product portfolios and improve their supply chain efficiency by increasing market share and gaining access to new products and technology. Due to the growing popularity of craft beer, major retailers have turned to mergers and acquisitions to purchase smaller firms that specialize in the area. In addition, several important market companies are focusing on acquiring regional microbreweries and distributors to expand into new regional markets.

Craft Beer Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 666.34 mn L Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.20 Regional analysis Germany, UK, Poland, Russian Federation, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 65% Key consumer countries Germany, UK, Poland, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Stone Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

