Craft Beer Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR Of 7% During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Growing Demand for Craft Beer Market to Bolster the Growth of the XYZ Market Craft Beer Market Analysis Report By Product (Brown Ale, Pale Ale, Porter, Stout, Pale Lager, Pilsner, Marzens, Bocks) By Brewer (American Sour, Non-Alcoholic, Belgian Fruit Lambic, Craft Beer) - Global Insights 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craft beer sales are expected to reach US$ 87 Bn as of 2022, according to a recent report by Fact.MR. The industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2032, reaching US$ 174.68 Bn by 2032.

“Craft beer's growing demand for natural ingredients and flavors, in conjunction with increased health consciousness, is resulting in an increase in the use of natural flavors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

The surge in demand for more beer styles coupled with increase in per capita income among the target customers has triggered the demand for craft beer in some of the key beer consuming regions.

In the course of the previous five years, the market expanded steadily at a CAGR of nearly 5%, valued at over US$ 81 Bn by the end of the period. Despite declining prospects in 2020 due to COVID-19, growing reliance on instant beverages during lockdown drove major e-commerce companies to partner with leading beverage manufacturers, enhancing the availability of craft beer across a wide range of adult demographics.

To gauge the scope of customization in our reports Ask for a Sample at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=181

Report Attributes

Value

Estimated value in 2020

US$ 76.3 Bn

Estimated value in 2021

US$ 81.64 Bn

Forecasted Value in 2022

US$ 89 Bn

Projected value in 2032

US$ 174.68 Bn

CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2032

6.90

%

Many factors are involved in creating the perfect beer or ale. It can be difficult to define what craft beer is, but small, independent breweries are usually the ones producing unique products. A variety of flavors is used for attracting customers, including honey, fruits, tart, sweet and sour, funky flavors and spicy.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturing companies can increase revenue and market share through strategic collaborations by meeting consumer demand and increasing production. The end-user can benefit from eco-friendly products thanks to the emergence of new products and technologies.

  • Constellation Brands, Inc., announced its acquisition of Florida-based brewery, Funky Buddha Brewery, in August 2017, reaffirming its plan to dominate the high-end beer sector in the U.S.

  • With the growing demand for craft beer, AB InBev's venture capital unit, ZX Ventures, opened up a new brewery in Wuhan, China in February 2018.

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev

  • Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd.)

  • Carlsberg Group

  • Diageo PLC

  • Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Inc.

  • Heineken Holding NV.

  • Squatters Pub and Beers

  • Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

  • The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

  • United Breweries Limited

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Craft Beer Market for Performance OEM , ask for a customized report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=181

Key Segments Covered in the Craft Beer Industry Survey

By Product

  • Brown Ale Craft Beer

  • Pale Ale Craft Beer

  • Porter Craft Beer

  • Stout Craft Beer

  • Pale Lager Craft Beer

  • Pilsner Craft Beer

  • Marzens Craft Beer

  • Bocks Craft Beer

  • Other Craft Beer Products

By Brewer

  • American Sour Craft Beer

  • Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

  • Belgian Fruit Lambic Craft Beer

  • Flanders Red Ale Craft Beer

  • Belgian Gueuze Craft Beer

Sales Channel

  • Craft Beer Sales via Microbreweries

  • Craft Beer Sales via Brewpubs

  • Craft Beer Sales via Contract Brewing Companies

  • Craft Beer Sales via Independent Regional Craft Brewing Companies

Australian Craft Brewers Company Stone and Wood was acquired by Lion, one of the major players in the domain of alcoholic beverages, on 9th September 2021. In addition to acquiring Stone and Wood, Lion may be able to acquire Little Dragon, Sunny Seltzer and Fixation by purchasing full ownership of Farmentum Group, the parent company of Stone and Wood.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • North America is expected to be a lucrative region, accumulating 36% market revenue

  • Craft beer consumption to increase in Europe, accounting for 41% of global demand, fueled by premium brands.

  • With a CAGR of 5.2%, microbreweries are expected to retain their prominence through 2032.

  • Among products, pale ale will experience maximum sales, accounting for 25% of total revenue

  • Global craft beer market to experience almost 2x from 2022 to 2032

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/181

Country-wise-Analysis of Craft Beer Market-

North America is likely to hold the largest share of the growing demand for craft beer until 2032. Europe has been witnessing the growth of craft breweries over the last five years and the increasing growth of the active breweries in the European market can be regarded as the support of craft beer. Premium beers have been a major trend in Europe, thus the demand has also increased dramatically, supporting the market for craft beers in these regions.

Craft beer is growing much more quickly in the Asia-Pacific region than it did last year, which is a great advantage for the industry. In Asia, craft beer sales grew 37.3% in 2019, up from 33.68 % in 2018, which is an advantage for the industry.

Key Benefits for Craft Beer Market:

  • The report provides an extensive global craft beer market analysis with current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

  • The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current craft beer market trends and future estimations that help in the evaluation of the prevailing market opportunities.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth.

  • An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

  • The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential craft beer segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Craft Beer Market, Please Visit: https://www.factmr.com/report/craft-beer-market/toc

Check out more studies related to Food and Beverages Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Demand Analysis of Lactoferrin Market Outlook 2022-2032 - According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, from 2015 to 2021, the global market for Lactoferrin expanded at a CAGR rate of 6.5%. This market is expected to project a global valuation of US$ 253.36 Mn by the end of 2022.

Inherent Properties of Tapioca Starch Increasing Consumption? - Inherent properties of tapioca starch enable its utilization as an alternative to some leading starches in the world, including corn and potato starch. Thus, Tapioca starch has gained immense popularity as one of the imperative calorie source, after maize and rice, in tropical regions such as Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Innovative Strategies by Tier 1 Manufacturers Increasing Revenue for Date Sugar - In 2018, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Date Lady, Now Foods and Glory Bee together accounted for over three-fourth of Tier 1 players’ revenue. While most of the date sugar producing companies are privately-held, some of the companies are also family-owned businesses.

Milk Thistle Revenue Analysis from 2017-2021 Vs Outlook 2022-2032 - According to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, from 2017 to 2021, the global market for milk thistle has grown at a CAGR of almost 7%. The rising number of herbs within the market has propelled the demand for supplements in the industry.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


