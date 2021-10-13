U.S. markets closed

Craft Beer Market to record a CAGR of 11.24% from 2021 to 2025| Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. among Key Vendors| Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The craft beer market size is expected to grow by USD 65.09 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24% from 2021 to 2025. This market research report by Technavio offers key insights into the latest drivers, challenges, and trends, as well as an analysis of the best-performing regions and market segments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Craft Beer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Craft Beer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download A Free Sample to retrieve more information about the Craft Beer Market Drivers and Challenges in minutes!

Drivers and Challenges
Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the craft beer market. According to our research, The increasing popularity of craft beer in developing countries is propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high price of craft beer may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation
The craft beer market has been segmented by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America, with the US and Canada being the key countries

Based on product, the craft beer market has been segmented into India pale ale, seasonal craft beer, pale ale, amber ale, and other craft beer. The India pale ale (IPA) segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period

To unlock more growth opportunities in each contributing segment, Avail PDF Sample Now!

Some of the Key Vendors and Offerings:
Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Company Ltd., New Belgium Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV: The company offers craft beer such as Goose Island, 4 Pines, Aicha, and more.

  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.: The company offers craft beer such as Cricketers Arms, Mountain Goat, Peroni, and more.

  • Carlsberg Breweries AS: The company offers craft beer such as Grimbergen Rouge, Frydenlund Pale Ale, and more.

Related Reports:

  • Dark Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The dark beer market has the potential to grow by USD 23.47 billion from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report

  • Vodka Market in US by Product, Distribution Channel, and Price - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The vodka market value in the US is projected to grow by 98.35 million L at a CAGR of 2.69% from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample Now

Craft Beer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 65.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.60

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Company Ltd., New Belgium Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/craft-beer-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-11-24-from-2021-to-2025-anheuser-busch-inbev-sanv-and-asahi-group-holdings-ltd-among-key-vendors-technavio-301396874.html

SOURCE Technavio

