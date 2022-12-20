U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,825.26
    +7.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,867.37
    +109.83 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,555.21
    +9.18 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.02
    +10.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    +0.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    +29.70 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +1.19 (+5.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6240
    -5.2400 (-3.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,907.48
    +318.69 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.98
    +2.79 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Craft Beer Marketing Awards Announces Tattoo Category for Charity

·2 min read

Proceeds of new category entries to benefit The Michael James Jackson Foundation

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of giving, the Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS) has announced that 100% of all proceeds of its new category – "Best Beer/Brewing-related Tattoo" – will be donated to The Michael James Jackson Foundation (MJF), an organization that funds scholarship awards to black, indigenous, and people of color within the brewing and distilling trades for a more just, equitable, and dynamic future.

Craft Beer Marketing Awards Announces Tattoo Category for Charity
Craft Beer Marketing Awards Announces Tattoo Category for Charity

"We are helping literally change the face of American brewing," said Garrett Oliver, Founder/Chair, MJF and Brewmaster, The Brooklyn Brewery. "We sent more people of color to Siebel Institute of Technology last year, than had attended the entire previous decade. The MJF is all about genuine and lasting change."

The decision to create the category is because of the popularity of tattoos in the beer industry.

"Tattoos are empowering, they look awesome, and they just make life cooler." said Jim McCune, CBMAS Co-Founder. "Tattoos and craft beer are synonymous. The CBMAS brand is covered in ink – from our judges to our graphics, and Crushie trophy!"

The fourth annual CBMAS Awards Competition is now accepting beer-related marketing and design entries from around the globe (including hard seltzer, cider, mead, and RTD cocktails). The deadline for entries is January 27, 2023. Breweries, agencies, artists, and marketing partners are all invited to enter their best work.

Additions this year include new categories, a redesigned Crushie award trophy, and plans for an in-person awards ceremony during the week of the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, TN.

The CBMAs is the first worldwide awards program that focuses on excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries, designers, and agencies. It has become the industry's expert voice and hosts a marketing podcast – Marketing on Tap – sponsored by EGC Group.

Houston-based Hillebrand Bev Pros returns as the presenting sponsor for the fourth year in a row. New sponsors this year include: WA-based Yakima Chief Hops, NY-based DWS Printing, AL-based Steel City Taps, and VA-based BarTrack.

"As presenting sponsor over the years, we've seen the amazing work delivered from breweries and marketing professionals across the globe. We're even more convinced now of the incredible impact that great marketing has on our industry," said Prabh Hans, VP Domestic Services, Hillebrand North America.

For more information visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/

Media Contact: media@craftbeermarketingawards.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/craft-beer-marketing-awards-announces-tattoo-category-for-charity-301707615.html

SOURCE Craft Beer Marketing Awards

Recommended Stories

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Russia's Oil Exports Collapsed Since G-7 Sanctions Began

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude shipments collapsed in the first full week of Group of Seven sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues, a potential source of alarm for governments around the world seeking to avoid disruption to the nation’s giant export program.Some of the plunge was exaggerated by work at a port in the Baltic that’s now finished, but there also appeared to be a shortage of ship owners willing to carry key cargoes from an export facility in Asia. Several other ports

  • Wells Fargo settles with CFPB for $3.7 billion, stock down premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Wells Fargo has reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

  • Raw Lithium Exports Banned in Zimbabwe as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has banned the export of unprocessed raw lithium with immediate effect as part of efforts to have the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries processed locally. Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsRussian Gas Flows to Europe Una

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • TASEKO AND MITSUI ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP FLORENCE COPPER

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc. ("Mitsui") to form a strategic partnership to develop the Company's Florence Copper project (the "Project"), located in Arizona USA.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Comcast Raises Prices and T-Mobile Takes Advantage

    If its customers have a choice when it comes to internet service, it's usually an inferior one. Comcast has a good product -- one that for decades was a legally mandated monopoly in many markets -- and it has a huge edge over competitors. Now, even where it has rivals, Comcast holds the incumbent's edge.

  • 401(k) auto-enrollment, retirement plan lost and found, among Secure 2.0 retirement measures

    Provisions include higher RMD age, higher catch-up contribution limits, and a student-loan matching program.

  • Can I Convert an IRA to Roth After I Turn 60?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • 3M to end use of ‘forever chemicals’ by end of 2025

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that 3M will end the use of ‘forever chemicals’ in its products by the end of 2025.

  • Baby Boomers have an average of $162,000 in their retirement savings. Here are 3 ways they can maximize their Social Security benefits and boost their retirement income

    For boomers who are looking to supercharge their retirement savings, experts suggest saving more in tax-advantaged accounts and delaying cashing in on their Social Security benefits.

  • American Airlines ends partnership with Mesa Air over financial and operational concerns

    Mesa announced Monday it would cease flying American flights, but the company also said it was currently finalizing a new five-year deal with United Airlines. Here are the details.

  • What is Mazars? Meet the accounting firm rocking the crypto world that previously ditched Trump

    Mazars finds itself in the headlines again this year after confirming it’s pausing its work for crypto clients, including Crypto.com, KuCoin, and Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange in terms of daily trading volume.

  • EU cuts gas consumption by 20% over past four months

    EU countries have cut the amount of natural gas they consume by 20 percent over the past four months as they adapt to an energy crunch, the bloc's statistics agency said Tuesday.

  • Alex Jones seeks $1.3 million salary in Infowars bankruptcy

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday asked a judge to allow him to take a $1.3 million annual salary from the bankrupt parent company of his Infowars' website. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC, both went bankrupt in recent months as they owe families of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting a total of $1.5 billion in damages for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax. Jones has said he cannot pay those judgments, which came after back-to-back defamation trials in Texas and Connecticut.