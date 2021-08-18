Craft Spirits Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The craft spirits market is expected to grow by USD 36.82 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period. The report entails a comprehensive analysis of various dominant vendors including Bacardi Ltd. (Bermuda), Beam Suntory Inc. (US), Black Button Distilling (US), Constellation Brands Inc. (US), and Diageo Plc (UK).

Attractive Opportunities with Craft Spirits Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The growing demand for craft spirits, the increasing number of craft distilleries, and growing disposable incomes are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material price, adverse effects of alcohol on health, and stringent regulations alcoholic beverage industry will hamper the market growth.

Craft Spirits Market: Product Landscape

The craft spirits market is segmented by products into craft gin, craft whiskey, and other craft spirits. The craft gin segment observed a considerable growth rate in the global craft spirits market in 2020. The growth can be attributed to the rising consumer demand for craft gin from Europe and APAC. The popularity of craft gin is rising in countries including Japan, India, Australia, and the UK due to the rising sales of international brands by local vendors and the surging number of distilleries manufacturing gin.

Craft Spirits Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growth is mainly attributed to the presence of key vendors, the growing demand for craft spirits, the increasing number of breweries, and the rising disposable incomes of people in the region. In addition, a rise in online sales of alcoholic beverages due to the pandemic and associated lockdowns, particularly in the US, Canada, and Mexico has boosted the craft spirit market's growth in the region.

Companies Covered:

Bacardi Ltd.

Beam Suntory Inc.

Black Button Distilling

Constellation Brands Inc.

Diageo Plc

Distell Group Ltd.

Durham Distillery

House Spirits Distillery

Montanya Distillers

Pernod Ricard SA

