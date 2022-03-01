Craft Vodka Market Size will Grow by USD 590.15 Million | 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America|17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The craft vodka market potential growth difference will be USD 590.15 million from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Craft Vodka Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Craft Vodka Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

The increased demand for flavored vodka is one of the key drivers supporting the craft vodka market growth. Consumers prefer craft vodka because it provides more varieties than traditional vodka. It has a distinctive taste when compared with regular vodka and is sometimes made with different ingredients and flavors. Therefore, the increasing number of craft distilleries will propel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the impact of social media and blogging sites is another factor supporting the craft vodka market growth. Consumers are now more involved in social networking and blogs to educate themselves about various types of flavored vodkas and cocktails made for them. Millennials are highly dependent on web blogging while purchasing vodkas.

However, the increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages is one of the factors hindering the craft vodka market growth. Players operating in the whiskey market are coming up with new flavors to increase the popularity of whiskey among millennial consumers. Moreover, the growing popularity of craft beer and craft whiskies will affect the growth of the craft vodka market.

Craft Vodka Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Highlights

Product

The large distiller market segment held the largest craft vodka market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period mainly as many states in the US are contemplating on liberalizing their laws related to distilleries. These distilleries produce their craft spirits, including craft vodka, in bulk and generally have a large distribution network in both regional and international markets.

Story continues

Geography

North America was the largest regional economy of the market. The region will contribute to 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for craft vodka market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The growing popularity of premium and artisanal handcrafted vodka among consumers will facilitate the craft vodka market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Craft Vodka Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The craft vodka market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of craft vodka market vendors include Alexandrion Group, Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Arbikie Ltd., Archie Rose Distilling Co., Bedlam Vodka, BrewDog Plc, Charbay Distillery, Clusius Heritage BV, Colonsay Beverages Ltd., Dancing Sands Distillery, Distillery Cooymans International, Eastside Distilling Inc., Fifth Generation Inc., Heaven Hill Brands, Koniks Tail, London Distillers (K) Ltd., MBF Co., Munich Distillers GmbH, Old Youngs, Podlaska Wytwornia Wodek POLMOS SA, Pure Distillery Co. Pty Ltd., Pure Milk Vodka Ltd., Purity Distillery, Qualito Craft Distillery, St. George Spirits, Star Union Spirits LLC, Suntory Holdings Ltd., William Grant and Sons Ltd., and Koval Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Craft Vodka Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist craft vodka market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the craft vodka market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the craft vodka market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of craft vodka market vendors

Craft Vodka Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 590.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alexandrion Group, Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Arbikie Ltd., Archie Rose Distilling Co., Bedlam Vodka, BrewDog Plc, Charbay Distillery, Clusius Heritage BV, Colonsay Beverages Ltd., Dancing Sands Distillery, Distillery Cooymans International, Eastside Distilling Inc., Fifth Generation Inc., Heaven Hill Brands, Koniks Tail , London Distillers (K) Ltd., MBF Co., Munich Distillers GmbH, Old Youngs, Podlaska Wytwornia Wodek POLMOS SA, Pure Distillery Co. Pty Ltd., Pure Milk Vodka Ltd., Purity Distillery, Qualito Craft Distillery, St. George Spirits , Star Union Spirits LLC, Suntory Holdings Ltd., William Grant and Sons Ltd., and Koval Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Large craft distiller - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Medium craft distiller - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Small craft distiller - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alexandrion Group

10.4 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

10.5 Arbikie Ltd.

10.6 Archie Rose Distilling Co.

10.7 Fifth Generation Inc.

10.8 Heaven Hill Brands

10.9 MBF Co.

10.10 St. George Spirits

10.11 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

10.12 William Grant and Sons Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

