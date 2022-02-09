U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

Craig Daly Honored as One of Utah Business 40 Under 40 Award Winners

·2 min read

Aktify's Chief Revenue Officer, Craig Daly, was nominated and selected for the 40 Under 40 Award by Utah Business, which honors Utah's most established and successful professionals in business.

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktify Inc. is honored to announce that its Chief Revenue Officer, Craig Daly, has been named a winner of Utah Business's 40 Under 40 Award. Aktify is a conversational collective intelligence (CI) platform for enterprise businesses. Each year, Utah Business recognizes 40 business professionals under the age of 40 who are working to evolve Utah's business landscape. This award honors Utah's most exceptional professionals who have profoundly influenced business in the state.

Aktify's Chief Revenue Officer, Craig Daly, was nominated and selected for the 40 Under 40 Award by Utah Business, which honors Utah's most established and successful professionals in business.

"I'm super humbled to have my name on this list next to so many incredibly talented leaders in the state," Craig Daly, CRO of Aktify, stated. "It's great to see our Utah community continue to grow and get recognition. I congratulate all the others who are a part of this."

Daly joined Aktify in February of 2021. Under his leadership, Aktify has grown its customer base by 484%. Daly has an extensive history in sales leadership roles in Utah, including his most recent position as VP of Enterprise Sales at Podium where he oversaw their exponential growth. Podium is a reputation management and business messaging company. While there, he was able to scale the integration of the platform and was responsible for establishing several critical partnerships. Prior to Podium, he served in various sales leadership roles at Qualtrics.

"Craig's history of creating significant company growth and revenue has already proven true during his time at Aktify," Kreg Peeler, CEO of Aktify stated. "It came as no surprise to me when he received this award."

About Aktify
Aktify is a conversational intelligence company that connects brands to consumers. It solves the pervasive sales team problem of not being able to scale communication because of resource limitations. Robust data science is used to serve customers with thoughtful and dynamic conversations. By managing leads through a CRM or MAP integration, Aktify creates millions of weekly conversations through SMS and phone calls, delivering a 10x ROI to clients. Sales teams no longer need to spend time calling and emailing leads to get a live conversation scheduled - Aktify delivers inbound calls of interested consumers.

To learn more about Aktify and how AI is changing the way companies intentionally converse with their customers, schedule a demo today at https://aktify.com/get-demo

Engage with us: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Blog

To learn more about Utah Business 40 Under 40 visit here

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/craig-daly-honored-as-one-of-utah-business-40-under-40-award-winners-301479005.html

SOURCE Aktify

