Craig Newmark Philanthropies Announces $3 Million Grant to Bob Woodruff Foundation to Support Veterans and Military Families

PR Newswire
·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Newmark Philanthropies today announced a $3 million grant to the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), once again demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the military/veteran community through BWF's national network of veteran service providers. With the nation's largest non-governmental cohort of organizations serving veterans, BWF has been instrumental in addressing the most pressing issues facing veterans and military families across the country. With this funding, BWF will continue supporting those in need. Our message to veterans, military families, and veteran serving organizations is: We've Got Your 6.

Dave Woodruff, Anne Marie Dougherty, and Bob Woodruff of The Bob Woodruff Foundation with Craig Newmark at the 2022 Got Your 6 Summit in New York City
Dave Woodruff, Anne Marie Dougherty, and Bob Woodruff of The Bob Woodruff Foundation with Craig Newmark at the 2022 Got Your 6 Summit in New York City

The unique service-related lifestyle and experiences of military families and veterans can present significant challenges. Frequent relocations and high costs of living, combined with limited job opportunities for military spouses, and the stress of deployment and military life compound. It is crucial to recognize that military families require specialized support and resources to help them navigate these difficulties. Global conflict in Europe and increasing tension in Asia only heighten the need for assistance to our military families.

This support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies will enable BWF to find, fund, and shape programs that address the urgent and long-term concerns of veterans and military families, including food insecurity, employment, mental health, and housing/homelessness. The grant will also facilitate a 2024 Got Your 6 Summit, building on the success of previous Summits in New York City (2022) and San Antonio (2023). These Summits bring together public, private, and nonprofit sector representatives to network and collaborate on finding effective ways to support veterans and military families.

"Every veteran and military family deserves the support they have earned wherever they live or work," said Craig Newmark. "The Bob Woodruff Foundation's network of veterans serving organizations provides this support in every community across the country. To all vets and military families, we have Got Your 6," said Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and member of the Bob Woodruff Foundation Board of Directors.

"Craig Newmark shares the Bob Woodruff Foundation's vision that all veterans should be able to quickly and easily access the resources they have earned in their communities. This $3 million grant will support programming and funding to our national network of veteran partners. With this funding, we can continue to find and fund innovative programs that make a real difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country," said Anne Marie Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

For more information on the Bob Woodruff Foundation and its work across the country, please visit www.BobWoodruffFoundation.org.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation:
About the Bob Woodruff Foundation The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans, including suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity. To date, BWF has invested over $124 million to find, fund, and shape programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members across the nation. Visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org for more information.

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies
Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer, philanthropist, and leading advocate. Most commonly known for founding the online classified ads service craigslist, Newmark works to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. In 2016, he founded Craig Newmark Philanthropies to advance people and grassroots organizations that are "getting stuff done" in areas that include trustworthy journalism & the information ecosystem, voter protection, women in technology, and veterans & military families. At its core, all of Newmark's philanthropic work helps to strengthen American democracy by supporting the values that the country aspires to – fairness, opportunity, and respect. For more information, please visit CraigNewmarkPhilanthropies.org. Craig can be found sharing his personal perspective on the issues of the day at @craignewmark.

For more information contact:
Marie Maguire: 917-886-4718, 355808@email4pr.com

Bob Woodruff Foundation
Bob Woodruff Foundation
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/craig-newmark-philanthropies-announces-3-million-grant-to-bob-woodruff-foundation-to-support-veterans-and-military-families-301783579.html

SOURCE Bob Woodruff Foundation

