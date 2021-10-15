U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,469.55
    +31.29 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,274.00
    +361.44 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,886.36
    +62.93 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.79
    +7.62 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    +0.95 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.60
    -28.30 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0510 (+3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0080 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3110
    +0.6340 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,736.37
    +4,593.32 (+8.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.93
    +46.19 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Crain Communications Inc Acquires Mercom Capital Group's Digital Health Business, Expanding Data And Research Platform

·5 min read

Combined capabilities create powerful digital health data and research tools for an industry experiencing explosive growth

AUSTIN, Texas and CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crain Communications, parent company of Modern Healthcare, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mercom Capital Group's Digital Health Business, a leading source of digital healthcare financial data and research. The acquisition includes all of Mercom's Digital Health research assets, including its funding and merger and acquisition (M&A) reports and subscriptions, databases, newsletters and other related assets. These assets complement Modern Healthcare's data and digital health products and services, including websites, e-newsletters, mobile products, interactive databases and research solutions to provide a powerful and all-encompassing digital health portfolio.

CRAIN COMMUNICATIONS INC ACQUIRES MERCOM CAPITAL GROUP'S DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS, EXPANDING DATA AND RESEARCH PLATFORM

"For over 45 years, Modern Healthcare has been the trusted voice of healthcare business news and insights. This strategic acquisition will allow Modern Healthcare to enhance our data portfolio, strengthen our value proposition and further empower healthcare leaders to succeed," said KC Crain, president and CEO of Crain Communications. "The addition of Mercom Capital's datasets, product and services will enable Modern Healthcare to expand within the digital health space, reaching more sectors interested in the business of healthcare, including venture capital and digital health executives as they look to grow within the industry."

"We are excited to expand our digital health portfolio to include much-needed insight and information specific to this rapidly expanding vertical," said Fawn Lopez, publisher of Modern Healthcare. "Our combined offerings will inform and connect the entire digital health ecosystem, enabling improved patient care, a greater understanding of regulatory and funding decisions relative to digital health technologies and in-depth analysis of investment trends and opportunities."

Since 2020, digital health industry growth has been further spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in a significant inflow of funding in areas such as telemedicine, data analytics, clinical decision support, m-health apps and others. Since 2010, Digital Health companies have received almost $80 billion in VC funding in nearly 6,000 deals and over $26 billion in debt and public market financing, bringing cumulative investments into the sector to over $100 billion, according to Mercom's Digital Health Funding and M&A database.

Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group, said the company has been focused on the digital health space since its inception and was one of the first companies to begin tracking financial activity with proprietary methodology.

"With our in-depth data and analysis, we identify shifting trends in the industry and help companies make sound strategic decisions for new market entry and when identifying potential technologies, investors or M&A candidates," Prabhu said. "Modern Healthcare's incredible media platform, combined with Mercom's Digital Health data and analytics, will create a powerful digital health research tool with unique content that can help companies and investors navigate trends in a market that is witnessing spectacular growth."

Under its own brand, Modern Healthcare will continue to publish Digital Health's funding and M&A reports, as well as digital health-specific newsletters.

About Mercom Capital Group
Mercom Capital Group, LLC, is a global communications and research firm focused on clean energy and digital health. Mercom delivers highly respected reports covering Solar Energy, Energy Storage, Smart Grid & Energy Efficiency and Digital Health. Our reports provide timely industry happenings and ahead-of-the-curve analysis for C-level decision-making. Mercom's communications division helps companies and financial institutions at the forefront of energy transition achieve their ESG goals while building powerful relationships with media, analysts, government decision-makers, local communities and strategic partners. Mercom subsidiary, Mercom Communications India, is a clean energy media and research platform covering India's energy transition. For more information about Mercom Capital Group, visit: http://www.mercomcapital.com

About Crain Communications Inc
Crain Communications is a privately held media company that produces trusted and relevant news publications, lead generation, research and data products, digital platforms, custom publishing and events with uncompromising integrity. Reaching 78 million readers globally, the company's portfolio consists of 21 brands. Many of Crain's brands are the most influential media properties in the verticals they serve including Automotive News, Ad Age, Modern Healthcare, Plastics News and Pensions & Investments. Headquartered in Detroit, the company has 650+ employees in 10 locations delivering exceptional news content over a variety of platforms to empower the success of its readers and clients. To learn more about Crain Communications, visit https://www.crain.com.

About Modern Healthcare, published by Crain Communications Inc
Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research and information, reporting on important healthcare events and trends as they happen on the web, in newsletters and alerts, the print magazine and events. Modern Healthcare's unbiased approach and commitment to fair reporting provides news and information that you can trust. Delivering in depth analysis, readers rely on Modern Healthcare to provide the insight into what is happening next, how it will impact organizations and what can be done to ensure success in an ever-changing healthcare landscape. To learn more about Modern Healthcare, visit https://www.modernhealthcare.com.

Contact:
Vickie Crews-Anderson
vickie.crewsanderson@modernhealthcare.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crain-communications-inc-acquires-mercom-capital-groups-digital-health-business-expanding-data-and-research-platform-301401406.html

SOURCE Modern Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Up Today

    Overall, investors didn't seem pleased, sending the stock down about 1.5% yesterday. While regulatory work remains for the embattled bank, Wells Fargo continues to make progress in cutting expenses, as well as ramping up other areas of the bank like credit card lending and investment banking.

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • Where Is IBM Headed Following Its Spinoff of Kyndryl?

    The old tech firm provided some new long-term projections for what's to come after its structured shake-up in November.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Duck Creek Technologies fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal-2021 earnings conference call. Good afternoon, and welcome to Duck Creek's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal-year 2021, which ended on August 31. On the call with me today is Mike Jackowski, Duck Creek's chief executive officer; and Vinny Chippari, Duck Creek's chief financial officer.

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Tanked Friday

    Virgin Galactic delays its initial commercial launch as Blue Origin celebrates a triumphant flight this week.

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • Earnings roundup: Alcoa, J.B. Hunt, & PNC all beat estimates for Q3

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the biggest earnings movers of the morning.&nbsp;

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Tesla stock climbs toward 8-month high after Jefferies boosts price target, profit view

    Shares of Tesla Inc. continued to rally Friday, putting them on track for the highest close in eight months, after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target and earnings estimates, saying concerns over demand in the electric vehicle maker's key China market have now been put to rest

  • Cloudflare Earnings Incoming: What to Watch

    The tech giant's stock is up 117% year to date. It's safe to say that expectations are high.

  • Why investors are 'waving the caution flag'

    Investopedia Editor-In-Chief Caleb Silver joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the caution rising amongst investors in the market as economic uncertainty intensifies and supply chain disruptions persist.

  • 3 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The pandemic gave a boost to a trend that was already growing -- telehealth. Before the pandemic, telehealth was often seen by companies as a convenient option to save money on insurance costs, but during the pandemic, it became a necessity. Going forward, consumers, having seen how easy telehealth services can be for prescription refills, mental wellness, and other areas, are going to expect telehealth options.

  • These 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks Have Incredibly Bright Futures

    While most seasoned investors understand the potential of well-known businesses such as Facebook or Tesla, many less familiar stocks sit under the noses of the general public -- but the gains they rack up when the market does catch on could be more significant. Hence, investors looking for such "diamonds in the rough" before they shoot higher should consider financial stocks such as OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), companies that are creating new business opportunities through technology-based applications. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate prospective borrowers either underserved or unserved by the traditional credit system.

  • Should You Keep on Holding Your Facebook (FB) Position?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of +2.75% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 Index that delivered a +0.58% return for the same period, and the […]

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $300?

    One analyst's price target for the electric-car maker's stock implies more than 60% downside. Is it time to sell?