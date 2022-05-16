U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.12
    -10.77 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,208.06
    +11.40 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,699.44
    -105.57 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.13
    +0.47 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.75
    +2.26 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.44 (+2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0422
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    -0.0730 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1320
    -0.0530 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,433.68
    -647.94 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.54
    +416.86 (+171.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Crain’s Detroit Business Names Daryl Adams of The Shyft Group as Notable Leader in EV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Shyft Group, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SHYF
The Shyft Group, Inc.
The Shyft Group, Inc.

Serving as President and CEO since 2015, Adams leads an organization ready to electrify last-mile parcel delivery

Shyft Group CEO Daryl Adams

Crain&#x002019;s Detroit Business announced today that The Shyft Group President and CEO Daryl Adams has been named a 2022 Notable Leader in EV. Adams was selected as an EV leader due to his significant contribution and measurable impact in the electric vehicle industry as well as his community.
Crain’s Detroit Business announced today that The Shyft Group President and CEO Daryl Adams has been named a 2022 Notable Leader in EV. Adams was selected as an EV leader due to his significant contribution and measurable impact in the electric vehicle industry as well as his community.

NOVI, Mich., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crain’s Detroit Business announced today that The Shyft Group President and CEO Daryl Adams has been named a 2022 Notable Leader in EV. This honor is reserved for executives currently supporting the EV industry by adopting, advocating, and implementing electric vehicles and EV platforms such as charging infrastructure, fleet conversion, and research.

Adams was selected as an EV leader due to his significant contribution and measurable impact in the electric vehicle industry, as well as his community.

“In taking the role of CEO seven years ago, I recognized a unique opportunity to leverage our 50 year heritage in specialty vehicle chassis manufacturing and body building for last-mile delivery, as well as our coast-to-coast manufacturing and service infrastructure to now deliver EV solutions at scale,” said Adams. “Together with my team, we worked quickly to address future needs in last-mile parcel delivery, providing our customers with a full ecosystem of electric-powered solutions, designed to meet both sustainability and performance goals.”

Earlier this year, Shyft launched Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, a new go-to-market brand, alongside a trio of initial product offerings — an industry-first commercial grade purpose-built EV chassis; a fully reimagined from the ground up all-electric Class 3 delivery walk-in van; and a fully portable, remote controlled, commercial-grade, EV charging station, the Power Cube™. The Power Cube is fully customizable and does not need to be connected to the grid to deliver power. This innovative solution can have vehicles up and charged in 1-2 hours.

Vehicle prototypes of the Class 3 delivery walk-in van are expected to reach customers for route testing in the coming months, supported out of the Shyft R&D facility in Plymouth, Mich. Shyft expects to begin building the chassis and electric delivery vans by the second half of 2023.

“We created Blue Arc to not only support our customers and their sustainability goals, but to better serve our communities and our planet,” said Adams. “Investing in sustainable innovation that precisely fits the needs of both our customers and drivers is what we do best.”

Adams is a lifelong Michigan resident and is dedicated to fostering talent in his community, often engaging with students of all ages to encourage an interest in STEM and modern manufacturing. He is proud to serve the Detroit Public Safety Foundation as a member of its Board of Directors, and as the Board Chair for the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP). He is also an active member of the Business Leaders of Michigan where he shares his experience in leading and growing The Shyft Group with other growth-minded organizations that declare Michigan the right place to thrive.

The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan® RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACTS

Media:
Carrie Wright
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
The Shyft Group
Carrie.Wright@theshyftgroup.com
313.495.2904

Scott Worden
Senior Director
Lambert & Co.
sworden@lambert.com
248.825.9343

Investors:
Jeff Tryka
CFA Investor Relations
Lambert & Co.
jtryka@lambert.com
(616) 258-5766

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a41c4530-6b75-4505-8a68-87cb57114a1c


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Dented Today

    It's Monday, and with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all down fractions of a percent, it seems stock markets are going into the red again today -- and so is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As of 11:10 a.m. ET, Tesla shares have fallen 4.2% on reports that COVID-19-related lockdowns in China have dented the company's (still impressive) market share in electric vehicles (EVs) -- and that the situation won't be immediately fixed. Tesla remains "dominant" in EVs, reports TheFly.com today, retaining a 20% market share, but competition is heating up and the company lost market share to new rivals in 2021.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Oil Rises as Demand for Refined Products Fuels Crude’s Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied as a global squeeze on refined products continued to pull fuel prices higher. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Pull Back Off Session Lows; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWest Texas Intermediate rose 1.6% to trade ne

  • Here's Why Chimerix Stock Is Imploding Today

    Investors are furious about management's plan to sell its most valuable asset in order to chase a lackluster oncology program.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Growth stocks have taken a beating after the Federal Reserve announced in late 2021 that it would start raising interest rates. Rising rates are bad for growth stocks because future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. For instance, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are two solid companies down 75% and 84%, respectively, off their highs.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Can Dutch Bros Bounce Back?

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) sank as much as 41% at the open, and settled with a 26% loss for the day after its first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The investment community had a hard time digesting news that labor and commodity inflation are wreaking havoc on the company's bottom line. Because it is a key input, dairy prices hit Dutch Bros hard when they rose 25% in March .

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Samuel Szteinbaum, Has Just Spent US$1.1m Buying 51% More Shares

    Those following along with Corsair Gaming, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • Upstart Investors Are Learning a Lesson LendingClub Investors Learned Years Ago

    Being a "'platform" sounds well and good, but it's hard for fintechs involved in lending to escape the economics of banks.

  • Is It Time to Jump Back Into Ford? Here's How to Trade It

    On Friday, Ford Motor sold another 7M shares of electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive for about $188M. Ford had sold 8M shares of RIVN earlier in the week following the expiration of that firm's IPO lockup period. Ford is still believed to be long 87M shares of Rivian.

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Pull Back Off Session Lows; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to look at more high-yield undervalued stocks, click 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. The prospects for global dividend growth brightened in 2021, and experts projected dividend payments for the year to reach $1.4 trillion. In 2022, […]