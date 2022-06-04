Cranberries Market Size to Rise by USD 2.69 Billion | 2.42% YOY growth in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK , June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Cranberries Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cranberries Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the cranberries market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.69 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The cranberries market report is segmented by Type (Juice, Food, Fresh fruit, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The juice segment held the largest cranberries market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period mainly due to the growing demand for organic cranberry juice that is free from preservatives or artificial flavors. Cranberry juice is known to improve cardiovascular health, improve digestion, and prevent tooth decay and kidney stones. Increasing environmental concerns and the adoption of fair-trade practices are increasing the demand for organic products

North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for cranberries market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The presence of favorable weather conditions will facilitate the cranberries market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Story continues

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The medicinal value of cranberries is one of the key drivers supporting the cranberries market growth. In addition, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of cranberries can lead to improved cardiovascular health, metabolism, and immune function. They contain phytochemicals that act as antioxidant compounds and help reduce oxidative damage to cells and prevent diseases. These health benefits of cranberries are expected to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Logistics and distribution challenges are some of the factors hindering the cranberries market growth. The lack of collection points and adequate storage and warehouse facilities can negatively affect inventory management. These challenges can lead to delays in the distribution of cranberries and can lead to the product becoming rotten, leading to wastage.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download Sample Report right here!

Competitive Landscape

The cranberries market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, packaging, and pricing to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Fruits Market in Mexico by Distribution Channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Morocco by Distribution Channel and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fruits Market in Argentina by Distribution channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cranberries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, The Netherlands, Germany, and Chile Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Badger State Fruit Processing Inc., Canneberge Quebec Inc., Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc., Cape Cod Select, Decas Cranberry Products Inc., Fresh Meadows Cranberries, Fruit dOr, Habelman Bros. Co., Honestly Cranberry, Mariana Co., Meduri Farms Inc., Michigan Cranberry Co., Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery, New England Cranberry, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Seaview Cranberries Inc., Sundance Vitamins LLC, Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd., Vivial Media Holdings Inc., and Wetherby Cranberry Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Juice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Fresh fruit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Chile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Badger State Fruit Processing Inc.

10.4 Canneberge Quebec Inc.

10.5 Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc.

10.6 Cape Cod Select

10.7 Decas Cranberry Products Inc.

10.8 Fresh Meadows Cranberries

10.9 Habelman Bros. Co.

10.10 Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

10.11 Seaview Cranberries Inc.

10.12 Wetherby Cranberry Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cranberries-market-size-to-rise-by-usd-2-69-billion--2-42-yoy-growth-in-2022--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301560289.html

SOURCE Technavio