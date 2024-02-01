Crane Company (NYSE:CR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 30, 2024

Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the Crane Company Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Jason Feldman, Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Jason Feldman: Thank you, operator, and good day, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings release conference call. I'm Jason Feldman, Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations. On our call this morning, we have Max Mitchell, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Maue, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We'll start off our call with a few prepared remarks, after which we will respond to questions. Just a reminder, the comments we make on this call may include some forward-looking statements. We refer you to the cautionary language at the bottom of our earnings release and also in our annual report, 10-K and subsequent filings pertaining to forward-looking statements. Also during the call, we'll be using some non-GAAP numbers, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP numbers and tables at the end of our press release and accompanying slide presentation, both of which are available on our website at www.craneco.com, in the Investor Relations section.

Now let me turn the call over to Max.

Max Mitchell: Thank you, Jason, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the call today. Well, we delivered another impressive quarter, with results again outperforming expectations with adjusted EPS of $0.90 in the fourth quarter, finishing and historic and very successful 2023. And after a truly outstanding year, we started off 2024 on a positive note with another acquisition announced January 3, this time in Aerospace & Electronics, founded in 1968 and based in Auburn, California. Vian is a global designer and manufacturer of multistage lubrication pumps and lubrication system components technology for critical aerospace and defense applications, with sole sourced and proprietary content on the highest volume commercial and military aircraft platforms.

Through August 2023, we estimate that Vian had trailing 12-month sales of approximately $33 million, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $8 million with a solid order backlog. The purchase price was $103 million, which is approximately 13 times trailing EBITDA. Vian is highly complementary to the fluid solution in our Aerospace & Electronics segment, significantly expanding our portfolio of mission-critical aerospace flow control products. Vian has strong positions on the most attractive commercial and military aircraft platforms today with significant content on the F-35 and the 737 and the A320 families of aircraft. Combined with our existing fluid and thermal management capabilities, Vian further strengthens our positioning for future content opportunities on auxiliary power units, gearboxes and engines.

