Crane (NYSE:CR) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Crane (NYSE:CR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Crane is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$304m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$467m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Crane has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 13% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for Crane

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Crane compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Crane .

How Are Returns Trending?

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 43% in that same period. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. You could assume that if this continues, the business will be smaller in a few year time, so probably not a multi-bagger.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see Crane reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 160% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Crane does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Crane that you might be interested in.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.